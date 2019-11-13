Global 3D IC Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Interest Toward the HBM Chip to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global 3D IC market is expected to post a CAGR of 18% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005543/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global 3D IC market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand for augmented device memory is compelling OEMs of smartphones, tablets, personal computers, personal digital assistants (PDAs), and notebooks to launch new products integrated with 3D NAND. Vendors of 2D NAND are also shifting their focus toward the production of 3D NAND. 3D NAND flash drives also find many applications in IoT devices and smart cars. The growing need for better memory in devices is expected to positively influence the growth of the global 3D IC market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30927

As per Technavio, the increasing interest toward HBM chips will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global 3D IC Market: Increasing Interest Toward HBM Chip

High bandwidth memory (HBM) chips are high-density multi-die 3D ICs that have a stacked memory chip configuration, thus enabling faster data transfer, providing higher bandwidths, and lowering power consumption. Growing need for faster and energy-efficient chips will drive the demand for HBM chips, which in turn will boost market growth during the forecast period.

“Growing demand for 14-nm/16nm FinET technology and the growth of smart cities will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global 3D IC Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global 3D IC market by products (memory, LEDs, sensors, and MEMs) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to increasing investments in the construction of new fabs in the region and increasing demand for ICs from several end-user industries such as automotive and consumer electronics.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005543/en/