Global 3D-Printed Footwear Market 2019-2023 | Innovations in 3D Printing to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/15/2019 | 12:31am EDT

The global 3D-printed footwear market is expected to post a CAGR close to 19% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190714005003/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global 3D-printed footwear market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear. Vendors operating in the global 3D-printed footwear market follow various strategies to increase their sales. One such strategy is offering customized and personalized models of 3D-printed footwear. Some design students from various universities are also focusing on developing customizable 3D-printed shoes. For instance, in April 2017, design students from the Academy of Fine Arts, Warsaw, Poland, designed customizable 3D-printed shoes, which were made of eco-friendly materials. Therefore, rising demand for customized 3D-printed footwear will increase the sales of such models and drive the growth of the global 3D-printed shoes market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the innovations in 3D printing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global 3D-printed footwear market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global 3D-Printed Footwear Market: Innovations in 3D Printing

Currently, many vendors that offer 3D-printed footwear are collaborating with 3D printing technology providers to develop footwear. 3D printing technology helps vendors reduce the time required from the conceptualizing of a new design to its reaching store shelves, by one-third. Hence, such benefits offered by 3D printing technology in the footwear market have encouraged technology providers to develop updated versions of footwear products. In April 2019, Stratasys Ltd. (Stratasys) announced the launch of its F120 3D printer. The new 3D printer is equipped with simple controls and remote self-monitoring. It ensures high levels of reliability and repeatability. Some footwear designers are also focusing on designing new footwear using Stratasys' advanced 3D printing technology. Therefore, such innovations in 3D printing technology may encourage vendors to integrate such technologies, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the innovations in 3D printing, the growing focus of vendors on manufacturing 3D-printed footwear using patented technologies and the increasing demand for 3-D printed insoles among diabetic patients are two other factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global 3D-Printed Footwear Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global 3D-printed footwear market by end-user (men and women) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to increasing number of local and global vendors operating in the 3D-printed footwear market in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
