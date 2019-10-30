Log in
Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand for High-Performance Materials to Boost Growth | Technavio

0
10/30/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

The global 3D printing metal materials market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 26% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005722/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global 3D printing metal market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Metals are strong, lightweight and are resistant to high temperatures. These properties have increased their use in 3D printing applications in the aerospace sector. Metal materials are used in 3D printing to help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and increase overall energy efficiency of aircraft engines. The rising adoption of 3D technology in the aerospace industry will have a positive impact on the demand for 3D printing metal materials. As a result of these factors, the global 3D printing metal materials market will accelerate during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40060

As per Technavio, the rising demand for high-performance materials will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market: Rising Demand for High-Performance Materials

End-users across several industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, and marine are exhibiting strong demand for high-performance materials. This is due to favorable properties such as high-temperature resistance, thermal shock resistance, and non-conductive nature. For instance, automobile manufacturers use these materials in high-performance vehicles to improve fuel efficiency and withstand high temperatures and thermal shock. Thus, the increasing demand for high-performance materials from various end-user applications is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

“Apart from the rising demand for high-performance materials, the use of 3D printing to produce spare parts and emerging applications of 3D printing in medical and healthcare industries are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global 3D printing metal materials market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), type (titanium, stainless steel, nickel, aluminum, and others) and end-users (medical and healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, tool and mold making, academic institutions, and other end-users).

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing investments by government and industry participants in additive manufacturing.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
