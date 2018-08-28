Global 3D Sensors Market Report 2018: Analysis & Forecasts through 2017-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "3D
According to the report, the market accounted for $1,365 million in 2017
and is expected to reach $2,996 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of
9.1% during the forecast period.
Factors such as increasing use of 3D sensing technology, innovation into
sensor technology due to constant R&D activity and growing need of
advanced security and surveillance camera are driving the market growth.
However, high costs of maintenance and lack of product differentiation
are some of the factors hampering the market growth.
Based on application, consumer electronics has acquired significant
growth during the forecast period. Factors such as huge adoption rate of
3D sensors in consumer electronics and presence of extra features such
as virtual reality gaming and augmented reality games are driving the
market growth.
By technology, the time-of-flight segment has a considerable growth in
the market due to it providing higher frame rate compared to other
sensor technologies.
Based on geography, North America is anticipated to be the largest
market during the forecast period due to presence of leading
manufacturers of 3D imaging technology based device.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global 3D Sensor Market, By Type
6 Global 3D Sensor Market, By Technology
7 Global 3D Sensor Market, By Application
8 Global 3D Sensor Market, By Geography
9 Key Developments
10 Company Profiling
-
Intel Corporation
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
Panasonic Corporation
-
Sony Corporation
-
Samsung Electronics
-
Microchip Technology Inc.
-
Cognex Corporation
-
LMI Technologies
-
Eyesight Tech
-
PMD Technologies AG
-
Asustek Computer Inc.
-
IFM Electronic
-
Infineon Technologies AG
-
Occipital Inc.
-
Omnivision Technologies Inc.
-
Qualcomm Inc.
-
Texas Instruments
-
PointGrab
-
Leap Motion
-
Movea SA
-
Gesturetek
