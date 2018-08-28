Global 3D Sensors Market Report 2018: Analysis & Forecasts through 2017-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "3D Sensor - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $1,365 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,996 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing use of 3D sensing technology, innovation into sensor technology due to constant R&D activity and growing need of advanced security and surveillance camera are driving the market growth. However, high costs of maintenance and lack of product differentiation are some of the factors hampering the market growth.

Based on application, consumer electronics has acquired significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as huge adoption rate of 3D sensors in consumer electronics and presence of extra features such as virtual reality gaming and augmented reality games are driving the market growth.

By technology, the time-of-flight segment has a considerable growth in the market due to it providing higher frame rate compared to other sensor technologies.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period due to presence of leading manufacturers of 3D imaging technology based device.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global 3D Sensor Market, By Type

6 Global 3D Sensor Market, By Technology

7 Global 3D Sensor Market, By Application

8 Global 3D Sensor Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Microchip Technology Inc.

Cognex Corporation

LMI Technologies

Eyesight Tech

PMD Technologies AG

Asustek Computer Inc.

IFM Electronic

Infineon Technologies AG

Occipital Inc.

Omnivision Technologies Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Texas Instruments

PointGrab

Leap Motion

Movea SA

Gesturetek

