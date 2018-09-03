Global 3D Virtual Fence Market 2018-2023: CAGR is Expected to Grow at 38.47%, Driven by the Increasing Risk of Terrorism & Infiltration - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global 3D Virtual Fence Market - Segmented By Service (System Integration and Consulting, Managed Services, Maintenance and Support), End User, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D virtual fence market is expected to register a CAGR of 38.47% over the forecast period (2018-2023).

Novel technologies of border security and remote surveillance, which have emerged as critical infrastructures for reconfigured mobility regimes, depend on the various kinds of labor to produce the effect of bordering.

Current trends in refurbishing borders suggest their transformation towards flexible, sophisticated, and mobile devices capable of tracking, filtration, and exclusion. Moreover, the increasing reliance of the military and the private corporate sectors on integrated and intelligent technological forms is driving the 3D virtual fence market.

The development of information system databases in developed countries stems from the need to monitor internal mobility as well as radical border elements trying to intervene. Such necessities of border security are expected to lead to an increase in the demand for 3D virtual fences in the coming years. Moreover, unlike other video analytics in the market, a 3D virtual fence is less influenced by lights and shadows, and it is applicable to high traffic areas.

Maia Technology and Agersens announced to work together to create a system to increase the productivity, profitability, and sustainability of livestock producers. The aim is to create a system combining the power of MaiaGrazing software for planning, gathering, and analyzing farm data to improve decision-making, with Agersens' eShepherd smart livestock system, which offers virtual fencing, herding, and animal monitoring via a smartphone or tablet.

