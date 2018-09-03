Global 3D Virtual Fence Market 2018-2023: CAGR is Expected to Grow at 38.47%, Driven by the Increasing Risk of Terrorism & Infiltration - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The 3D virtual fence market is expected to register a CAGR of 38.47%
over the forecast period (2018-2023).
Novel technologies of border security and remote surveillance, which
have emerged as critical infrastructures for reconfigured mobility
regimes, depend on the various kinds of labor to produce the effect of
bordering.
Current trends in refurbishing borders suggest their transformation
towards flexible, sophisticated, and mobile devices capable of tracking,
filtration, and exclusion. Moreover, the increasing reliance of the
military and the private corporate sectors on integrated and intelligent
technological forms is driving the 3D virtual fence market.
The development of information system databases in developed countries
stems from the need to monitor internal mobility as well as radical
border elements trying to intervene. Such necessities of border security
are expected to lead to an increase in the demand for 3D virtual fences
in the coming years. Moreover, unlike other video analytics in the
market, a 3D virtual fence is less influenced by lights and shadows, and
it is applicable to high traffic areas.
Key Highlights
-
Increasing Risk of Terrorism and Infiltration is Driving the Market
-
Demand for Border Security Solutions to Augment the Growth
-
Asia-Pacific to Show the Highest Growth Rate
Notable Development in the Market
-
Maia Technology and Agersens announced to work together to create a
system to increase the productivity, profitability, and sustainability
of livestock producers. The aim is to create a system combining the
power of MaiaGrazing software for planning, gathering, and analyzing
farm data to improve decision-making, with Agersens' eShepherd smart
livestock system, which offers virtual fencing, herding, and animal
monitoring via a smartphone or tablet.
