Global $402.23 Million Mercury Analyzer Market by Type, End-User and Geography - Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mercury
Analyzer - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global Mercury Analyzers market accounted
for $198.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $402.23 million by
2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
Increase in the number of regulations pertaining to environment
protection, rising government funding for pollution monitoring & control
and rising focus on high quality food products are some of the key
driving factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as high
export barriers for environmental technologies and high export barriers
for environmental technologies are restricting the market.
Amongst type, cold vapor atomic absorption accounted for considerable
market share due to its wide acceptance across various industries, such
as mining, cement, and food, for determining the total mercury content.
Cold vapor methods are suitable for liquid samples.
By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest
market growth owing to increased mercury emission from growing
industrialization and stringent regulations governing mercury emission &
control. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are the major revenue
contributors to the market growth.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Mercury Analyzer Market, By Type
6 Global Mercury Analyzer Market, By End-User
7 Global Mercury Analyzer Market, By Geography
8 Key Developments
9 Company Profiling
-
Lumex Instruments
-
Teledyne Leeman Labs
-
Mercury Instruments
-
Milestone
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific
-
Tekran
-
Nippon Instruments
-
Hitachi High-Technologies
-
Analytik Jena
-
Perkinelmer
-
Hiranuma Sangyo
-
Buck Scientific
-
Leco Corporation
-
Northern Arizona University
-
Brooks Rand Instruments
