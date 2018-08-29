Log in
Global $5.28 Billion Food Enzymes Market by 2026: Key Analysis & Dynamics - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/29/2018 | 11:08am CEST

The "Food Enzymes - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $2.39 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.28 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Factors such as rising demand for processed food, increasing awareness about healthy & nutritional foods and better food quality are fueling the market growth.

However, altering legislations and lack of consistent safety rules is hindering the growth of the market. One of the major opportunities in the market is replacing traditional chemicals in different industries.

By geography, North America is expected to dominate the global food enzymes market during the forecast period owing to increased processed food demand in countries such as U.S and Canada.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to increased end-use application and processed food demand in countries such as China, India and Japan.

  • BASF SE
  • E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
  • Novozymes A/S
  • Novus International Inc.
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Associated British Foods PLC
  • Alltech Inc.
  • Lesaffre Group
  • Adisseo France S.A.S.
  • Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S
  • Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd.
  • Biocatalysts Limited
  • Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd.
  • Royal DSM
  • Solvay SA
  • JAB Holding Company
  • Mondelez International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9x4392/global_5_28?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
