Global $5.28 Billion Food Enzymes Market by 2026: Key Analysis & Dynamics - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Food
Enzymes - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market accounted for $2.39 billion in 2017
and is expected to reach $5.28 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.2%
during the forecast period.
Factors such as rising demand for processed food, increasing awareness
about healthy & nutritional foods and better food quality are fueling
the market growth.
However, altering legislations and lack of consistent safety rules is
hindering the growth of the market. One of the major opportunities in
the market is replacing traditional chemicals in different industries.
By geography, North America is expected to dominate the global food
enzymes market during the forecast period owing to increased processed
food demand in countries such as U.S and Canada.
Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to increased end-use
application and processed food demand in countries such as China, India
and Japan.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 Global Food Enzymes Market, By Formulation
6 Global Food Enzymes Market, By Type
7 Global Food Enzymes Market, By Source
8 Global Food Enzymes Market, By Brand
9 Global Food Enzymes Market, By Application
10 Global Food Enzymes Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
12 Company Profiling
-
BASF SE
-
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
-
Novozymes A/S
-
Novus International Inc.
-
Cargill Inc.
-
Associated British Foods PLC
-
Alltech Inc.
-
Lesaffre Group
-
Adisseo France S.A.S.
-
Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S
-
Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd.
-
Biocatalysts Limited
-
Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd.
-
Royal DSM
-
Solvay SA
-
JAB Holding Company
-
Mondelez International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9x4392/global_5_28?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005258/en/