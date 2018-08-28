Global $59.23Bn Home Security Solutions Market Outlook to 2026: Analysis by Home Type, Product, Solution and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Home Security Solutions - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $11.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $59.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2017 to 2026.

Increasing incidence of crime rates, availability of remote monitoring, design of efficient and sophisticated security systems and increasing count of smart phone and tablet users are some of the factors fueling the market growth.

However, factors such as large initial investment and cost of maintenance of the equipment along with lack of awareness regarding technological enhancements are the factors that are restricting the market growth.

Amongst Solution, Video Surveillance Solution segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period sue to its wide application for the purpose of detecting home invasions, robberies, thefts, property crimes, and other home-based criminal incidents.

By geography, Asia Pacific is a promising market and is considered to be an emerging market in the near future. The reason is due to the increasing crime rates and growing infrastructure development.

