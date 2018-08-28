Global $59.23Bn Home Security Solutions Market Outlook to 2026: Analysis by Home Type, Product, Solution and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Home
Security Solutions - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market accounted for $11.54 billion in 2017
and is expected to reach $59.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of
19.9% from 2017 to 2026.
Increasing incidence of crime rates, availability of remote monitoring,
design of efficient and sophisticated security systems and increasing
count of smart phone and tablet users are some of the factors fueling
the market growth.
However, factors such as large initial investment and cost of
maintenance of the equipment along with lack of awareness regarding
technological enhancements are the factors that are restricting the
market growth.
Amongst Solution, Video Surveillance Solution segment accounted for
significant market share during the forecast period sue to its wide
application for the purpose of detecting home invasions, robberies,
thefts, property crimes, and other home-based criminal incidents.
By geography, Asia Pacific is a promising market and is considered to be
an emerging market in the near future. The reason is due to the
increasing crime rates and growing infrastructure development.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Home Security Solutions Market, By Home Type
6 Global Home Security Solutions Market, By Product
7 Global Home Security Solutions Market, By Solution
8 Global Home Security Solutions Market, By Geography
9 Key Developments
10 Company Profiling
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
Robert Bosch GmbH
-
Alarm.com
-
Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited
-
Control4 Corporation
-
Nortek Security & Control LLC
-
United Technologies Corporation
-
Allegion PLC
-
Ingersoll Rand
-
Assa Abloy
-
Vivint Inc.
-
Tyco International Ltd.
-
Protect America Inc.
-
Frontpoint Security Solutions
-
SimpliSafe Inc.
-
Axis Communications AB
-
HikVision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
-
ADT Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4959lc/global_59_23bn?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005324/en/