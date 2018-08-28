Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global $59.23Bn Home Security Solutions Market Outlook to 2026: Analysis by Home Type, Product, Solution and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 11:25am CEST

The "Home Security Solutions - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $11.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $59.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2017 to 2026.

Increasing incidence of crime rates, availability of remote monitoring, design of efficient and sophisticated security systems and increasing count of smart phone and tablet users are some of the factors fueling the market growth.

However, factors such as large initial investment and cost of maintenance of the equipment along with lack of awareness regarding technological enhancements are the factors that are restricting the market growth.

Amongst Solution, Video Surveillance Solution segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period sue to its wide application for the purpose of detecting home invasions, robberies, thefts, property crimes, and other home-based criminal incidents.

By geography, Asia Pacific is a promising market and is considered to be an emerging market in the near future. The reason is due to the increasing crime rates and growing infrastructure development.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Home Security Solutions Market, By Home Type

6 Global Home Security Solutions Market, By Product

7 Global Home Security Solutions Market, By Solution

8 Global Home Security Solutions Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Alarm.com
  • Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited
  • Control4 Corporation
  • Nortek Security & Control LLC
  • United Technologies Corporation
  • Allegion PLC
  • Ingersoll Rand
  • Assa Abloy
  • Vivint Inc.
  • Tyco International Ltd.
  • Protect America Inc.
  • Frontpoint Security Solutions
  • SimpliSafe Inc.
  • Axis Communications AB
  • HikVision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
  • ADT Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4959lc/global_59_23bn?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:38a'THEY'RE LIQUIDATING US' : AT&T continues layoffs and outsourcing despite profits
AQ
11:38aMANCHESTER UNITED : stand by José Mourinho and see cause for hope
AQ
11:37aUKRSYBBANK : BNP Paribas Fund Involved in the Protection of Coral Reefs
PU
11:37aOil rises to seven-week highs on signs of tighter supply
RE
11:37aFIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRC280 FRJ27 - Listing of New Financial Instrument and Tap Issue
PU
11:37aFINCANTIERI : Extends the cooperation with china
PU
11:37aSKY : Another boost for Sky One’s Curfew as Adam Brody joins supercharged cast
PU
11:37aCLP : Veltoor Plant in India Gains World’s First Solar Project Certification from DNV GL
PU
11:32aYANLORD LAND : Press Release - Yanlord Sells Over RMB2.986 Billion At Inaugural Launch Of Yanlord Taoyuan Gardens
PU
11:32aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Amanahraya trustees berhad - amanah saham bumiputera reference no. cs2-28082018-00043
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
3TESLA : TESLA : U-turn puts it back at square one on cash
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. Monitor Chides Volkswagen -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.