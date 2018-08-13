Log in
Global $7.4 Bn Orthodontics Market - Focus on Product Type, Competitive Landscape, and Regional Study - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025

08/13/2018 | 12:06pm CEST

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthodontics Market - Focus on Product Type, Competitive Landscape, and Regional Study (22 Countries) - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The orthodontic product manufacturers in the market are focussed on developing and manufacturing technologically advanced products such as a clear aligner, 3D printers, CAD/CAM systems and intraoral scanners in the global orthodontics market. The factors such as increasing prevalence of malocclusion and improving healthcare infrastructure pertaining to favorable reimbursement policies are impelling the growth of the orthodontic products.

The orthodontic products are divided into two categories, namely conventional products and advanced products to treat or correct misaligned teeth. Currently, the market is witnessing increased adoption of orthodontic products among the adults. According to various research conducted, product reach for an adult as well as teen age-group segments is anticipated to be equal in the ratio in the upcoming years.

The conventional products are sub-segmented into brackets, wires, adhesives, bands, correctors, tubes, and others and bracket conventional products is further sub-segmented into metal brackets, self-ligating brackets, ceramic brackets, and lingual brackets. The advanced products are also sub-segmented into aligner, intraoral scanners, 3D printers, CAD designing systems, and software & other instruments. Based on age-group, the market is segmented into teen age-group segment and adult age-group segment. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into specialty clinics, hospitals, and other end use segment.

The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.

The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

  • How did the orthodontics market evolve, and what is its scope in the future?
  • What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global orthodontics market?
  • What are the key developmental strategies that are being implemented by the key players to sustain their position in the market?
  • How will the influencing factors affect the industry attractiveness?
  • How will the reimbursement policies by various government organizations affect the global orthodontics market?
  • What was the market size of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global orthodontics market in 2017?
  • How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2018- 2025? Moreover, what will be the growth rate of the orthodontic products during the forecast period?
  • How will each segment of the global orthodontics market grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?
  • Which one of the market segments- product type, age-group, and end user- is expected to register the highest CAGR for the orthodontics market?
  • What are the major factors driving the adoption of orthodontic products in the adult age-group segment?
  • What is the market size of orthodontics in different countries of the world?
  • What is the market size of orthodontics products in both teen and adult age-group segments?
  • Which region will contribute to the highest sales of orthodontics?
  • Who are the key players in the orthodontics market and what are their contributions?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Assumptions and Limitations
1.2 Market Introduction
1.3 Conventional Appliances Vs. Advanced Appliances
1.4 Evolution of Orthodontics
1.5 Impact of Digital Orthodontics
1.6 Global Addressable Market and Future Potential of Orthodontics Market
1.7 Technology, Trends, and Innovations

2 Market Dynamics
2.1 Market Dynamics: Overview
2.2 Iceberg Analysis
2.3 Market Drivers
2.4 Market Restraints
2.5 Market Opportunities
2.6 Impact Analysis

3 Competitive Landscape
3.1 Key Developments and Strategies
3.1.1 Product Launches and Upgradation
3.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreement
3.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
3.2 Market Share Analysis
3.2.1 Market Share Analysis by Conventional Products
3.2.2 Market Share Analysis by Advanced Products
3.2.3 Market Share Analysis by Aligner Segment
3.2.4 Market Share Analysis by Company
3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4 Pricing Analysis
3.5 The U.S. Reimbursement and Coverage
3.6 Europe Reimbursement and Coverage
3.7 Value Chain Analysis
3.8 Supply Chain Analysis
3.9 Product Diffusion Curve
3.10 Growth Share Matrix

4 End-User Perception about Orthodontic Products
4.1 Key Takeaways
4.2 Product Selection Criteria and Product Preference
4.3 Influence of Practitioners on Decision-Making
4.4 Product Switching over Scenarios
4.5 Unmet needs with products available within the market
4.6 Patient Compliance with ClearCorrect

5 Global Orthodontics Market by Product Type
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Global Orthodontics Market by Product Type
5.3 Global Orthodontics Market by Conventional Products
5.4 Global Orthodontics Market by Brackets
5.5 Global Orthodontics Market by Advanced Products

6 Global Orthodontics Market by Age Group
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Global Orthodontics Market by Age Group
6.3 Global Orthodontics Teen Age Group Market by Product Type
6.4 Global Orthodontics Adult Age Group Market by Product Type

7 Global Orthodontics Market by End-User
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Global Orthodontics Market by Specialty Clinics
7.3 Global Orthodontics Market by Hospitals
7.4 Global Orthodontics Market by Other End Use Segment

8 Global Orthodontics Market by Region

9 Company Profiles

  • 3D Systems Corporation
  • 3M Company
  • 3Shape A/S
  • Align Technology, Inc.
  • American Orthodontics Corporation
  • Bernhard Frster GmbH
  • Carestream Dental LLC
  • ClearCorrect LLC (Straumann Holding AG)
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG
  • Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
  • EnvisionTEC GmbH
  • G&H Orthodontics, Inc.
  • Henry Schein, Inc.
  • LM-Instruments Oy
  • Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc.
  • Scheu-Dental GmbH
  • Sino Dental Group Limited
  • Stratasys Ltd.
  • TP Orthodontics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mw978l/global_7_4_bn?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
