Global $7.4 Bn Orthodontics Market - Focus on Product Type, Competitive Landscape, and Regional Study - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025

The orthodontic product manufacturers in the market are focussed on developing and manufacturing technologically advanced products such as a clear aligner, 3D printers, CAD/CAM systems and intraoral scanners in the global orthodontics market. The factors such as increasing prevalence of malocclusion and improving healthcare infrastructure pertaining to favorable reimbursement policies are impelling the growth of the orthodontic products.



The orthodontic products are divided into two categories, namely conventional products and advanced products to treat or correct misaligned teeth. Currently, the market is witnessing increased adoption of orthodontic products among the adults. According to various research conducted, product reach for an adult as well as teen age-group segments is anticipated to be equal in the ratio in the upcoming years.



The conventional products are sub-segmented into brackets, wires, adhesives, bands, correctors, tubes, and others and bracket conventional products is further sub-segmented into metal brackets, self-ligating brackets, ceramic brackets, and lingual brackets. The advanced products are also sub-segmented into aligner, intraoral scanners, 3D printers, CAD designing systems, and software & other instruments. Based on age-group, the market is segmented into teen age-group segment and adult age-group segment. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into specialty clinics, hospitals, and other end use segment.



The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Assumptions and Limitations

1.2 Market Introduction

1.3 Conventional Appliances Vs. Advanced Appliances

1.4 Evolution of Orthodontics

1.5 Impact of Digital Orthodontics

1.6 Global Addressable Market and Future Potential of Orthodontics Market

1.7 Technology, Trends, and Innovations



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Dynamics: Overview

2.2 Iceberg Analysis

2.3 Market Drivers

2.4 Market Restraints

2.5 Market Opportunities

2.6 Impact Analysis



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Developments and Strategies

3.1.1 Product Launches and Upgradation

3.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreement

3.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.2.1 Market Share Analysis by Conventional Products

3.2.2 Market Share Analysis by Advanced Products

3.2.3 Market Share Analysis by Aligner Segment

3.2.4 Market Share Analysis by Company

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Pricing Analysis

3.5 The U.S. Reimbursement and Coverage

3.6 Europe Reimbursement and Coverage

3.7 Value Chain Analysis

3.8 Supply Chain Analysis

3.9 Product Diffusion Curve

3.10 Growth Share Matrix



4 End-User Perception about Orthodontic Products

4.1 Key Takeaways

4.2 Product Selection Criteria and Product Preference

4.3 Influence of Practitioners on Decision-Making

4.4 Product Switching over Scenarios

4.5 Unmet needs with products available within the market

4.6 Patient Compliance with ClearCorrect



5 Global Orthodontics Market by Product Type

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Global Orthodontics Market by Product Type

5.3 Global Orthodontics Market by Conventional Products

5.4 Global Orthodontics Market by Brackets

5.5 Global Orthodontics Market by Advanced Products



6 Global Orthodontics Market by Age Group

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Global Orthodontics Market by Age Group

6.3 Global Orthodontics Teen Age Group Market by Product Type

6.4 Global Orthodontics Adult Age Group Market by Product Type



7 Global Orthodontics Market by End-User

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Global Orthodontics Market by Specialty Clinics

7.3 Global Orthodontics Market by Hospitals

7.4 Global Orthodontics Market by Other End Use Segment



8 Global Orthodontics Market by Region



9 Company Profiles



3D Systems Corporation

3M Company

3Shape A/S

Align Technology, Inc.

American Orthodontics Corporation

Bernhard Frster GmbH

Carestream Dental LLC

ClearCorrect LLC (Straumann Holding AG)

Danaher Corporation

Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

EnvisionTEC GmbH

G&H Orthodontics, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

LM-Instruments Oy

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc.

Scheu-Dental GmbH

Sino Dental Group Limited

Stratasys Ltd.

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

