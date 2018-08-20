Global $8.6Bn Vehicle Power Distribution Market by Type, Component, EV Type, Off-Highway Vehicle, Vehicle Type, and Region - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Vehicle
Power Distribution Market by Type (Hardwired and Configurable),
Component, EV Type, Off-Highway Vehicle (Agricultural Tractors and
Construction Equipment), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, and HCV), and Region -
Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The vehicle power distribution market is estimated to be USD 6.47
billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025,
growing at a CAGR of 4.15% from 2018 to 2025.
The market growth is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing
adoption of electronic functions in a vehicle. However, the lack of
technological innovation in power distribution box is a major restraint
for the vehicle power distribution market.
The configurable segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment
of the vehicle power distribution market during the forecast period. The
introduction of advanced electronic systems such as HUDs, reconfigurable
instrument cluster, rear seat entertainment, drive mode selector,
advanced telematics, and electric powertrain is anticipated to drive the
market for a configurable power distribution box.
By vehicle type, the passenger car segment is estimated to hold the
largest market share of the vehicle power distribution market. The
market growth can be attributed to the growing passenger car production,
increasing installation of safety and convenience features in passenger
cars, and advancements in vehicle electronics.
Additionally, the introduction of advanced features such as blind spot
detection, adaptive lighting, and park assist in mid-segment vehicles
would also drive the vehicle power distribution market for passenger
cars. Moreover, the global demand for passenger cars is higher than that
for commercial vehicles, and it is expected to grow further in the
future.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Type
7 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Component
8 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Vehicle Type
9 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Electric Vehicle
10 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle Type
11 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Type & Region
12 Competitive Mapping
13 Company Profiles
