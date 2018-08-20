Global $8.6Bn Vehicle Power Distribution Market by Type, Component, EV Type, Off-Highway Vehicle, Vehicle Type, and Region - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Vehicle Power Distribution Market by Type (Hardwired and Configurable), Component, EV Type, Off-Highway Vehicle (Agricultural Tractors and Construction Equipment), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, and HCV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vehicle power distribution market is estimated to be USD 6.47 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.15% from 2018 to 2025.

The market growth is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of electronic functions in a vehicle. However, the lack of technological innovation in power distribution box is a major restraint for the vehicle power distribution market.

The configurable segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the vehicle power distribution market during the forecast period. The introduction of advanced electronic systems such as HUDs, reconfigurable instrument cluster, rear seat entertainment, drive mode selector, advanced telematics, and electric powertrain is anticipated to drive the market for a configurable power distribution box.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the vehicle power distribution market. The market growth can be attributed to the growing passenger car production, increasing installation of safety and convenience features in passenger cars, and advancements in vehicle electronics.

Additionally, the introduction of advanced features such as blind spot detection, adaptive lighting, and park assist in mid-segment vehicles would also drive the vehicle power distribution market for passenger cars. Moreover, the global demand for passenger cars is higher than that for commercial vehicles, and it is expected to grow further in the future.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Type

7 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Component

8 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Vehicle Type

9 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Electric Vehicle

10 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle Type

11 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Type & Region

12 Competitive Mapping

13 Company Profiles

