Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global $8.6Bn Vehicle Power Distribution Market by Type, Component, EV Type, Off-Highway Vehicle, Vehicle Type, and Region - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

The "Vehicle Power Distribution Market by Type (Hardwired and Configurable), Component, EV Type, Off-Highway Vehicle (Agricultural Tractors and Construction Equipment), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, and HCV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vehicle power distribution market is estimated to be USD 6.47 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.15% from 2018 to 2025.

The market growth is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of electronic functions in a vehicle. However, the lack of technological innovation in power distribution box is a major restraint for the vehicle power distribution market.

The configurable segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the vehicle power distribution market during the forecast period. The introduction of advanced electronic systems such as HUDs, reconfigurable instrument cluster, rear seat entertainment, drive mode selector, advanced telematics, and electric powertrain is anticipated to drive the market for a configurable power distribution box.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the vehicle power distribution market. The market growth can be attributed to the growing passenger car production, increasing installation of safety and convenience features in passenger cars, and advancements in vehicle electronics.

Additionally, the introduction of advanced features such as blind spot detection, adaptive lighting, and park assist in mid-segment vehicles would also drive the vehicle power distribution market for passenger cars. Moreover, the global demand for passenger cars is higher than that for commercial vehicles, and it is expected to grow further in the future.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Type

7 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Component

8 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Vehicle Type

9 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Electric Vehicle

10 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle Type

11 Vehicle Power Distribution Market, By Type & Region

12 Competitive Mapping

13 Company Profiles

  • Curtiss-Wright
  • Draxlmaier
  • E-T-A
  • Eaton
  • Furukawa
  • Horiba
  • Kissling Elektrotechnik
  • Lear
  • Leoni
  • Littelfuse
  • MTA
  • Mersen
  • Minda
  • PKC
  • Schurter
  • Sumitomo Electric
  • TE Connectivity
  • Truck-Lite
  • Yazaki

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7nrb6b/global_8_6bn?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:53pWADENA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations
AQ
06:53pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Dollar dip The New Zealand dollar dipped as investors latched on to an ANZ Bank New Zealand report highlighting the growing chance of an interest rate ...
AQ
06:53pFRANKLIN COVEY CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:53pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:52pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Competitive Power Ventures and GE Achieve Commercial Operation at 805-MW CPV Towantic Energy Center in Connecticut
PU
06:51pLONMIN : Grandad of SA mining faces its demiseGrandad of SA mining faces its demise
AQ
06:51pGOLD FIELDS : investors want blood
AQ
06:51pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Back in the game
AQ
06:51pCrucial Dates
AQ
06:51pOLD MUTUAL : Trading Places
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
5U.S. firms warn next China tariffs to cost Americans from cradle to grave

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.