Global AML/KYC Spending Projected To Increase 17.5% To A Record $905 Million In 2019 - Burton-Taylor Report

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global spend on Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/ Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and related financial crime and compliance activities is projected to increase 17.5% to a record $905 million in 2019, according to a Burton-Taylor International Consulting (part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division) report published today. 

Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP Group, is a recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. B-T Exchange, Market Data, Credit, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence and PR share figures are seen as standards globally. The largest information companies, exchange groups, government organizations, regulatory bodies and advisory firms use Burton-Taylor data as their industry benchmark. http://www.burton-taylor.com/

Other key findings include:

  • The Americas region will have accounted for the largest share of global revenues (45.5%), totaling an estimated $432.9 million in 2019, with revenues in EMEA and Asia accounting for $353.0 million and $118.6 million, respectively.
  • Refinitiv is the largest global provider of AML/KYC data and services with total estimated revenues of $272.4m. Dow Jones is the second largest provider, in terms of revenues, followed by LexisNexis Risk Solutions.
  • Dow Jones is projected to see the fastest revenue growth among AML/KYC services providers in 2019, with revenues projected to increase 27.5% for the year. Bureau van Dijk will be second in terms of revenue growth, followed by LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RDC.

"The importance of AML/KYC services in the global finance community continues to grow, with vendors seeking to expand product offerings through strategic partnerships and targeted acquisitions of unique data providers," says Jennifer Milton, analyst at Burton-Taylor.  "Established vendors are also under pressure to revamp and improve existing product offerings, as they face rising competition from a new wave of tech-savvy firms entering the AML/KYC marketplace."

Burton-Taylor today announced the publication of two reports covering the AML/KYC data and services industry.  The Anti-Money Laundering/Know-Your-Customer Data and Services Global Share 2019 benchmark report analyzes sixteen leading companies in the industry and focuses on overall market sizing and industry trends.  The Anti-Money Laundering/Know-Your-Customer Data and Services Vendor Landscape 2019 report analyzes key AML/KYC Data & Information Providers with a focus on the data coverage, screening and due diligence capabilities of each.  The report provides company profiles that examine recent developments, market positioning and key information on datafeeds, risk screening tools and due diligence capabilities.

Free extracts from the reports can be requested by visiting the Research page and inputting sample code AMLKYC2019, or reports can be purchased by visiting https://burton-taylor.com/aml-kycreporthome/ or by contacting orders@burton-taylor.com, +1 646 201-4152.

About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)
Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP group, is the recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting.  Burton-Taylor Exchange, Credit, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence, PR and Market Data share figures are seen as industry benchmark standard globally. For further information see www.burton-taylor.com.

About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)
TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world. We operate from offices in 31 countries, supporting award-winning brokers with market-leading technology. For further information see www.tpicap.com.

