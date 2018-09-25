Global AR Gaming Market 2017-2021 | Growing Investment Through Crowdfunding to Boost Growth | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
global AR gaming market is expected to register a CAGR of over 151%
during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market
is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.
This research report titled ‘Global
AR Gaming Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the
market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes
an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all
geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global AR gaming market
into the following type:
-
Smart glasses
-
HMDs
-
Mobile Devices
In 2016, the mobile devices segment accounted for 95% of the global
market and is projected to decline to 61% by 2021, exhibiting almost 34%
decrease in market share.
Global AR gaming market: Top emerging trend
The growing investment through crowdfunding is an emerging trend in the
AR gaming market space. Several AR vendors have used crowdfunding to
raise capital for their projects. This has benefited the market in
several ways. Firstly, it increases awareness among potential customers.
Secondly, it encourages new vendors to enter the market, which in turn,
increases competition and decreases prices. Thirdly, as vendors will
have a better idea about the demand for their products, they will be
able to involve potential buyers at the product development stage by
directly communicating with them. This can help vendors manufacture
products based on the requirement of customers.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global AR Gaming Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by type (Smart glasses, HMDs, and Mobile Devices)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Augmented Pixels, Aurasma, Blippar, Catchoom,
Total Immersion, Vividworks, and Zappar)
