Global AR Gaming Market 2017-2021 | Growing Investment Through Crowdfunding to Boost Growth | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global AR gaming market is expected to register a CAGR of over 151% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global AR gaming market is expected to register a CAGR of over 151% through 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global AR Gaming Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global AR gaming market into the following type:

Smart glasses

HMDs

Mobile Devices

In 2016, the mobile devices segment accounted for 95% of the global market and is projected to decline to 61% by 2021, exhibiting almost 34% decrease in market share.

Global AR gaming market: Top emerging trend

The growing investment through crowdfunding is an emerging trend in the AR gaming market space. Several AR vendors have used crowdfunding to raise capital for their projects. This has benefited the market in several ways. Firstly, it increases awareness among potential customers. Secondly, it encourages new vendors to enter the market, which in turn, increases competition and decreases prices. Thirdly, as vendors will have a better idea about the demand for their products, they will be able to involve potential buyers at the product development stage by directly communicating with them. This can help vendors manufacture products based on the requirement of customers.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global AR Gaming Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by type (Smart glasses, HMDs, and Mobile Devices)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Augmented Pixels, Aurasma, Blippar, Catchoom, Total Immersion, Vividworks, and Zappar)

