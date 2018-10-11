Global AR in Education Market 2017-2021 | AR Content Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global AR in the education market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 82% during the forecast period. The increased emphasis on experiential learning is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global AR in the education market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 82% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global AR in the Education Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global AR in the education market into the following product type:

AR hardware

AR content

In 2016, the AR content segment accounted for 81% of the global market. By using AR applications, teachers can create basic AR content that will help them in effectively delivering the lecture while ensuring a fun learning experience.

Global AR in the education market: Top emerging trend

Learning through AR gaming is an emerging trend in this market space. The recent trend that is flooding the AR in the education market is the inclusion of AR games. Nowadays, educators have recognized and often use game-based learning in educational environments. AR technology can develop games that combine events that take place in the real world and augmented it with virtual information. Additionally, they provide educators with highly interactive and visual forms of learning. For instance, MITAR games developed by MIT’s Teacher Education Program and The Education Arcade blend real-life locations with virtual individuals and scenarios for an educational experience enhances the learning skills of the student.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global AR in the education Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product type (AR hardware and AR content)

Market segmentation by end user (K-12 and higher education)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (EON Reality, DAQRI, GAMOOZ, magic leap, and QuiverVision)

