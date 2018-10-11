Global AR in Education Market 2017-2021 | AR Content Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
global AR in the education market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of
over 82% during the forecast period. The increased emphasis on
experiential learning is one of the key factors triggering the growth of
the market.
This research report titled ‘Global
AR in the Education Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth
analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.
It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global AR in the education
market into the following product type:
In 2016, the AR content segment accounted for 81% of the global market.
By using AR applications, teachers can create basic AR content that will
help them in effectively delivering the lecture while ensuring a fun
learning experience.
Global AR in the education market: Top emerging trend
Learning through AR gaming is an emerging trend in this market space.
The recent trend that is flooding the AR in the education market is the
inclusion of AR games. Nowadays, educators have recognized and often use
game-based learning in educational environments. AR technology can
develop games that combine events that take place in the real world and
augmented it with virtual information. Additionally, they provide
educators with highly interactive and visual forms of learning. For
instance, MITAR games developed by MIT’s Teacher Education Program and
The Education Arcade blend real-life locations with virtual
individuals and scenarios for an educational experience enhances the
learning skills of the student.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global AR in the education Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by product type (AR hardware and AR content)
-
Market segmentation by end user (K-12 and higher education)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (EON Reality, DAQRI, GAMOOZ, magic leap, and
QuiverVision)
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
at media@technavio.com.
