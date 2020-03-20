Global Academic E-Learning Market 2020-2024 | Increasing E-Learning Enrolments in Higher Education to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The academic e-learning market is expected to grow by USD 72.41 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The increase in e-learning enrollments in higher education is expected to drive the growth of the market. The proliferation of digital learning resource providers such as content providers, learning management systems and services, and technological advances has revolutionized e-learning at a global level. The number of enrollments for e-learning have been increasing significantly due to factors such as flexible formats for courses, certifications, and degree programs that facilitate job placement, professional growth, transition to other disciplines, and advanced studies.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of online microlearning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Academic E-Learning Market : Growing Popularity Of Online Microlearning

The popularity of microlearning which involves the use of bite-sized learning modules and short-term learning activities is increasing. Microlearning also includes quizzes, games, and just-in-time content delivery, which is concise and relevant and helps to address the knowledge gaps of students. Moreover, the emphasis on personalization and adaptive learning is expected to increase the popularity of microlearning during the forecast period. With the advent of microlearning, academic e-learning vendors are increasingly adopting microlearning course content. Students find this kind of precise content interesting and engaging. Microlearning is also popular in the corporate e-learning sector and is expected to be used extensively over the forecast period.

“Factors such as the growing prominence for gamification and mobile apps for learning, and the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications will have a positive impact on the growth of the academic e-learning market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Academic E-Learning Market : Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the academic e-learning market by end-user (higher education and K-12), and geographic (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North America region led the academic e-learning market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North America region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing enrollments for online degree courses.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

End-user

Higher education

K-12

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

