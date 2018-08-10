Log in
Global Acetic Acid Market 2017-2018 to 2023: Analysis by Derivative, Application and Region

08/10/2018 | 10:12am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acetic Acid: Derivatives and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report covers the overview and clear understanding of the global market scenario of acetic acid and its derivatives and analysis of global market trends, with market data for 2017, considered as the base year, 2018 as the estimate year, and forecast for 2023 with projection of CAGR during 2018 to 2023. Market data in value and volume is provided at global and regional levels for all major derivatives and their applications.

Acetic acid, at present, is used widely in various industries, the major ones being the production of polymers, pharmaceuticals, as solvents, food additives, lubricants, soaps and detergents, agrochemicals, animal feed, textiles, plastics, lubricant, varnishes, resins, transparent adhesives, cosmetics, personal care products, coatings, rubber, and paint.

The global acetic acid market has grown significantly during the past few years and is expected to grow at a more rapid pace in the next five years, mainly driven by the growth of vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) in the food and beverage industry (food packaging, food preservatives).

The acetic acid market is also driven by the increasing demand for polyvinyl acetates and vinyl alcohols, which are accelerating the demand for acetic acid.

Increasing textile and packaging industries are one of the key drivers behind the strong growth of Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA); while budding coatings consumption is pushing the demand of ester solvents at a notable pace.

By derivative, the global acetic acid market is segmented into these categories: vinyl acetate monomer, purified terephthalic acid, acetate esters, acetic anhydride and monochloroacetic acid. Vinyl acetate monomer had the highest share in 2017. Acetic acid is the main feedstock to manufacture vinyl acetate monomer.

By region, the global acetic acid market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. In terms of value and volume, Asia-Pacific had the highest share in 2017. The dynamics of each region are different, with many industrial application production platforms having migrated from North America and Europe to Asia-Pacific countries, changing the consumption pattern and product flow in each region.

The report includes:

  • An overview of the global market for acetic acid along with its derivatives market catering to different application segments
  • Country specific data and analysis for China, India, Japan, Taiwan, France, Germany, UK, U.S., Brazil and South Africa
  • Segmentation of the acetic acid derivatives market both in value and volumetric terms by end use applications and major geographical regions
  • Elaboration of technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the acetic acid market
  • An up-to-date analysis of recent developments and current global trends within the industry
  • Discussion of competitive landscape which includes the key strategies adopted by the manufacturers and their comprehensive company profiles, including Bp Plc, Celanese Corp., Dowdupont Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V. and Saudi International Petrochemical Co. (SIPCHEM)

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Related Reports

2 Summary and Highlights

3 Industry Overview

  • Overview
  • History
  • Nomenclature
  • Chemical Structure
  • Properties
  • Acidity
  • Structure
  • Solvent Properties
  • Biochemistry
  • Glacial Acetic Acid
  • Production Process
  • Methanol Carbonylation
  • Acetaldehyde Oxidation
  • Ethylene Oxidation
  • Oxidative Fermentation
  • Anaerobic Fermentation
  • Reactions
  • Organic Chemistry
  • Reactions with Inorganic Compounds
  • Other Derivatives
  • Hazards Caused
  • Environmental Effects
  • Handling and Storage
  • Supply Scenario
  • Key Manufacturers and Their Historical Production Capacities

4 Market Dynamics

  • Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Acetic Acid Market
  • Increasing Demand for Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) in Developing Countries
  • Increasing Demand for Acetic Acid as Vinegar
  • Increasing Demand for Packaged/Processed Food
  • Increasing Consumption of PET
  • Increasing Textile Industry
  • Key Factors Restraining the Growth of the Acetic Acid Market
  • Mature Market of Acetic Anhydride in Developed Regions
  • Saturation of VAM in Developed Regions
  • Opportunities in the Acetic Acid Market
  • Investments by Leading Manufacturers
  • Bio-Based Acetic Acid
  • Challenges Faced by the Acetic Acid Market
  • Fluctuating Price of Methanol
  • Historical Price Trend of Acetic Acid
  • Regulations
  • U.S. Federal Regulations
  • Canada
  • U.S. State Regulations
  • Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
  • U.S. Food and Drug Administration
  • European Union Additive Regulation
  • Packing, Transportation and Storage Regulations

5 Acetic Acid Market, by Derivative and Their Applications

  • Overview
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Derivative
  • Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)
  • Overview
  • Structure
  • Properties
  • Production Process
  • Historical Production
  • Major Manufacturers
  • Hazards
  • Applications
  • Regional Outlook
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast, By Region
  • Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)
  • Overview
  • Structure
  • History
  • Properties
  • Production Process
  • Historical Production
  • Major Manufacturers
  • Hazards
  • Handling and Storage
  • Applications
  • Regional Outlook
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Region
  • Acetate Esters
  • Overview
  • Structure
  • Properties
  • Production Process
  • Major Manufacturers
  • Applications
  • Regional Outlook
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast, By Region
  • Acetic Anhydride
  • Overview
  • Structure
  • History
  • Properties
  • Production Process
  • Historical Production
  • Major Manufacturers
  • Hazards
  • Handling and Storage
  • Applications
  • Regional Overview
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Region
  • Monochloroacetic Acid (MCCA)
  • Overview
  • Structure
  • History
  • Properties
  • Production Process
  • Historical Production
  • Major Manufacturers
  • Hazards
  • Handling and Storage
  • Applications
  • Regional Overview
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Region

6 Acetic Acid Market, by Region

  • Introduction
  • North America
  • Overview and Drivers
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast
  • Europe
  • Overview and Drivers
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast
  • South America
  • Overview and Drivers
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast
  • Rest of the World
  • Overview and Drivers
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast

7 Competitive Landscape

  • Industry Overview
  • Market Share Analysis
  • Strategy Analysis

8 Company Profiles

  • ASHOK ALCO-CHEM LTD. (AACL)
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products Offered
  • BP PLC
  • Business Performance
  • Products Offered
  • CELANESE CORP.
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products Offered
  • Developments and Strategies
  • CHANG CHUN PETROCHEMICAL CO. LTD.
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products Offered
  • DAICEL CORP.
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products Offered
  • DOWDUPONT INC.
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products Offered
  • EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO.
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products offered
  • EUROCHEM
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products Offered
  • Developments and Strategies
  • GUJARAT NARMADA VALLEY FERTILIZERS AND CHEMICALS LTD.
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products Offered
  • HAOHUA JUNHUA GROUP CO., LTD.
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products Offered
  • JIANGSU SOPO (GROUP) CO. LTD.
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products Offered
  • JUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES LTD.
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products Offered
  • KANORIA CHEMICALS AND INDUSTRIES LTD.
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products Offered
  • KINGBOARD CHEMICAL HOLDINGS LTD.
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products Offered
  • LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products offered
  • Developments and Strategies
  • MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORP.
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products Offered
  • PENTOKEY ORGANY (INDIA) LTD.
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products Offered
  • RIDHDHI SIDHDHI CHEMICALS
  • Business Overview
  • Products Offered
  • SHANDONG HUALU-HENGSHENG CHEMICAL CO. LTD.
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products Offered
  • SAUDI INTERNATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL CO. (SIPCHEM)
  • Business Overview
  • Business Performance
  • Products Offered
  • THANA ACID AND CHEMICAL CO.
  • Business Overview
  • Products Offered
  • YANCHENG CITY CHUNZUA AROMA CO. LTD.
  • Business Overview
  • Products Offered

9 Appendix: List of Abbreviations

  • Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b622cl/global_acetic?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Surfactants, Solvents

© GlobeNewswire 2018
