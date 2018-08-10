Global Acetic Acid Market 2017-2018 to 2023: Analysis by Derivative, Application and Region

The scope of the report covers the overview and clear understanding of the global market scenario of acetic acid and its derivatives and analysis of global market trends, with market data for 2017, considered as the base year, 2018 as the estimate year, and forecast for 2023 with projection of CAGR during 2018 to 2023. Market data in value and volume is provided at global and regional levels for all major derivatives and their applications.
Acetic acid, at present, is used widely in various industries, the major ones being the production of polymers, pharmaceuticals, as solvents, food additives, lubricants, soaps and detergents, agrochemicals, animal feed, textiles, plastics, lubricant, varnishes, resins, transparent adhesives, cosmetics, personal care products, coatings, rubber, and paint.
The global acetic acid market has grown significantly during the past few years and is expected to grow at a more rapid pace in the next five years, mainly driven by the growth of vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) in the food and beverage industry (food packaging, food preservatives).
The acetic acid market is also driven by the increasing demand for polyvinyl acetates and vinyl alcohols, which are accelerating the demand for acetic acid.
Increasing textile and packaging industries are one of the key drivers behind the strong growth of Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA); while budding coatings consumption is pushing the demand of ester solvents at a notable pace.
By derivative, the global acetic acid market is segmented into these categories: vinyl acetate monomer, purified terephthalic acid, acetate esters, acetic anhydride and monochloroacetic acid. Vinyl acetate monomer had the highest share in 2017. Acetic acid is the main feedstock to manufacture vinyl acetate monomer.
By region, the global acetic acid market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. In terms of value and volume, Asia-Pacific had the highest share in 2017. The dynamics of each region are different, with many industrial application production platforms having migrated from North America and Europe to Asia-Pacific countries, changing the consumption pattern and product flow in each region.
The report includes:
An overview of the global market for acetic acid along with its derivatives market catering to different application segments
Country specific data and analysis for China, India, Japan, Taiwan, France, Germany, UK, U.S., Brazil and South Africa
Segmentation of the acetic acid derivatives market both in value and volumetric terms by end use applications and major geographical regions
Elaboration of technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the acetic acid market
An up-to-date analysis of recent developments and current global trends within the industry
Discussion of competitive landscape which includes the key strategies adopted by the manufacturers and their comprehensive company profiles, including Bp Plc, Celanese Corp., Dowdupont Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V. and Saudi International Petrochemical Co. (SIPCHEM)
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Related Reports
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Industry Overview
Overview
History
Nomenclature
Chemical Structure
Properties
Acidity
Structure
Solvent Properties
Biochemistry
Glacial Acetic Acid
Production Process
Methanol Carbonylation
Acetaldehyde Oxidation
Ethylene Oxidation
Oxidative Fermentation
Anaerobic Fermentation
Reactions
Organic Chemistry
Reactions with Inorganic Compounds
Other Derivatives
Hazards Caused
Environmental Effects
Handling and Storage
Supply Scenario
Key Manufacturers and Their Historical Production Capacities
4 Market Dynamics
Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Acetic Acid Market
Increasing Demand for Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) in Developing Countries
Increasing Demand for Acetic Acid as Vinegar
Increasing Demand for Packaged/Processed Food
Increasing Consumption of PET
Increasing Textile Industry
Key Factors Restraining the Growth of the Acetic Acid Market
Mature Market of Acetic Anhydride in Developed Regions
Saturation of VAM in Developed Regions
Opportunities in the Acetic Acid Market
Investments by Leading Manufacturers
Bio-Based Acetic Acid
Challenges Faced by the Acetic Acid Market
Fluctuating Price of Methanol
Historical Price Trend of Acetic Acid
Regulations
U.S. Federal Regulations
Canada
U.S. State Regulations
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
European Union Additive Regulation
Packing, Transportation and Storage Regulations
5 Acetic Acid Market, by Derivative and Their Applications
Overview
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Derivative
Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)
Overview
Structure
Properties
Production Process
Historical Production
Major Manufacturers
Hazards
Applications
Regional Outlook
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, By Region
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)
Overview
Structure
History
Properties
Production Process
Historical Production
Major Manufacturers
Hazards
Handling and Storage
Applications
Regional Outlook
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Region
Acetate Esters
Overview
Structure
Properties
Production Process
Major Manufacturers
Applications
Regional Outlook
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, By Region
Acetic Anhydride
Overview
Structure
History
Properties
Production Process
Historical Production
Major Manufacturers
Hazards
Handling and Storage
Applications
Regional Overview
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Region
Monochloroacetic Acid (MCCA)
Overview
Structure
History
Properties
Production Process
Historical Production
Major Manufacturers
Hazards
Handling and Storage
Applications
Regional Overview
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Region
6 Acetic Acid Market, by Region
Introduction
North America
Overview and Drivers
Market Size Estimation and Forecast
Europe
Overview and Drivers
Market Size Estimation and Forecast
Asia-Pacific
Market Size Estimation and Forecast
South America
Overview and Drivers
Market Size Estimation and Forecast
Rest of the World
Overview and Drivers
Market Size Estimation and Forecast
7 Competitive Landscape
Industry Overview
Market Share Analysis
Strategy Analysis
8 Company Profiles
ASHOK ALCO-CHEM LTD. (AACL)
Business Overview
Business Performance
Products Offered
BP PLC
Business Performance
Products Offered
CELANESE CORP.
Business Overview
Business Performance
Products Offered
Developments and Strategies
CHANG CHUN PETROCHEMICAL CO. LTD.
Business Overview
Business Performance
Products Offered
DAICEL CORP.
Business Overview
Business Performance
Products Offered
DOWDUPONT INC.
Business Overview
Business Performance
Products Offered
EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO.
Business Overview
Business Performance
Products offered
EUROCHEM
Business Overview
Business Performance
Products Offered
Developments and Strategies
GUJARAT NARMADA VALLEY FERTILIZERS AND CHEMICALS LTD.