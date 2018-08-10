Global Acetic Acid Market 2017-2018 to 2023: Analysis by Derivative, Application and Region

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acetic Acid: Derivatives and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of the report covers the overview and clear understanding of the global market scenario of acetic acid and its derivatives and analysis of global market trends, with market data for 2017, considered as the base year, 2018 as the estimate year, and forecast for 2023 with projection of CAGR during 2018 to 2023. Market data in value and volume is provided at global and regional levels for all major derivatives and their applications.



Acetic acid, at present, is used widely in various industries, the major ones being the production of polymers, pharmaceuticals, as solvents, food additives, lubricants, soaps and detergents, agrochemicals, animal feed, textiles, plastics, lubricant, varnishes, resins, transparent adhesives, cosmetics, personal care products, coatings, rubber, and paint.

The global acetic acid market has grown significantly during the past few years and is expected to grow at a more rapid pace in the next five years, mainly driven by the growth of vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) in the food and beverage industry (food packaging, food preservatives).

The acetic acid market is also driven by the increasing demand for polyvinyl acetates and vinyl alcohols, which are accelerating the demand for acetic acid.

Increasing textile and packaging industries are one of the key drivers behind the strong growth of Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA); while budding coatings consumption is pushing the demand of ester solvents at a notable pace.



By derivative, the global acetic acid market is segmented into these categories: vinyl acetate monomer, purified terephthalic acid, acetate esters, acetic anhydride and monochloroacetic acid. Vinyl acetate monomer had the highest share in 2017. Acetic acid is the main feedstock to manufacture vinyl acetate monomer.



By region, the global acetic acid market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. In terms of value and volume, Asia-Pacific had the highest share in 2017. The dynamics of each region are different, with many industrial application production platforms having migrated from North America and Europe to Asia-Pacific countries, changing the consumption pattern and product flow in each region.



