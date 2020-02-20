Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Acetone Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption of Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 05:31am EST

The global acetone market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 4% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005330/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acetone Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acetone Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Polycarbonates find many applications in end-user industries such as electrical and electronics, optical media, consumer medical, automotive, packaging, and others. This is because polycarbonates exhibit high electrical resistance, heat resistance, and they are lightweight and highly durable. For instance, in the automotive industry, polycarbonate resins are used in the manufacture of bumpers, side mirrors, wheel covers, door handles, center console, instrument panel, and others. Acetone is widely used in the manufacture of polycarbonates. Therefore, the rising demand for polycarbonates in many such end-user applications will fuel the growth of the global acetone market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41152

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of methyl methacrylate adhesives will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Acetone Market: Increasing Adoption of Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives

Methyl methacrylate adhesives are widely used in various end-user industries such as automotive and transportation, construction, marine, aerospace, and others. This is because methyl methacrylate adhesives ensure a strong bond between dissimilar materials such as plastics and metals with different flexibilities. Methyl methacrylate is manufactured through the acetone cyanohydrin process by the condensation of hydrogen cyanide and acetone. Therefore, the increasing adoption of methyl methacrylate adhesives is expected to boost the growth of the global acetone market during the forecast period.

“Increasing use of acetone in coating and solvent applications and the rising penetration of personal care products in emerging markets will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Acetone Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global acetone market by end-user (industrial sector, cosmetics industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to factors such as growing industrialization, rapid urbanization, and infrastructure development in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:40aOil near one-month high on supply threats, easing demand woes
RE
05:38aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :DBS to provide abridged disclosures for first and third quarters
PU
05:38aGREAT WALL BELT & ROAD : Appointment of executive director and independent non-executive directors and changes in composition of audit committee
PU
05:38aCHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Operational Statistics for January 2020
PU
05:38aKAZ MINERALS : Audited results for the year ended 31 december 2019
PU
05:38aQRF : has realised the intended Reset
PU
05:38aKAZ MINERALS : FY 2019 results presentation
PU
05:38aKAZ MINERALS : Audited results for the year ended 31/12/2019
PU
05:38aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Financial Statements YE 30/09/2019
PU
05:38aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :revaluation in compliance with group accounting policy
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, d..
2Oil near 1-month high on supply threats, easing demand woes
3AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
4AXA : AXA : 2019 Net Profit, Revenue Rose
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Swung to 4Q Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group