Global Acoustic Damping Tiles Market 2019-2023 | Rapid Rise of Online Channels to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global acoustic damping tiles market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 6% during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005445/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global acoustic damping tiles market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request a free sample report

One of the key growth drivers for the global acoustic damping tiles market is the increasing demand for acoustic damping tiles in the aerospace industry. The need for acoustic damping tiles is increasing in the commercial aircraft industry due to the rising orders and backlogs. However, increasing orders for new aircraft are primarily driving the use of acoustic damping tiles.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30622

As per Technavio, the rapid growth of online channel will significantly impact the market growth in a positive manner over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Acoustic Damping Tiles Market: Rapid growth of online channel

The rapid development of online channel has been considered as one of the critical trends of the global acoustic damping tiles market. The increasing internet penetration has been promoting online sales. E-commerce platforms offer a wide range of brands and provide the convenience of purchasing home insulation products online.

In emerging countries such as India and China, awareness about acoustic insulation is less among residential end-users. In this regard, the online channel has been helping vendors in expanding their global presence even in the emerging countries, which will boost the market growth over the forecast period.

“Apart from the rapid growth of online channel, the booming construction industry will be a major factor that will boost the market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Acoustic Damping Tiles Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global acoustic damping tiles market by end-user (construction, transportation, and industrial) and geographical regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

EMEA led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and APAC. During the forecast period, EMEA is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market. This factor is owing to the rapid growth of the automotive sector and growing demand for commercial aircraft in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005445/en/