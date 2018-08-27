Global Acrylic Fiber Market by Form, Blending, Application and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Acrylic Fiber Market - Segmented by Form, Blending, Application, and
Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report
In 2017, the global acrylic fiber market accounted for a value of about
USD 4,929.4 million. The market is expected to register a CAGR of about
1.94% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).
The apparel segment of the market is dominating the global acrylic fiber
market, with nearly 79.8% of the overall share. The industrial segment
of the market is likely to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast
period.
Key Highlights
-
High Demand for Use in Apparels
-
Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market
-
China is the Largest Producer
Notable Developments in the Market
-
Dralon GmbH entered an agreement with Enzymicals AG, for a joint
FNR-funded research project to produce polyacrylonitrile
biocatalitically, so as to reduce CO2 footprint.
-
DowAksa, a 50/50 joint venture between The Dow Chemical Company and
Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS, signed an agreement with Vestas Wind
Systems AS, the largest consumer of carbon fiber and the largest
supplier of wind turbines.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summery
3. Market Insights
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Segmentation and Analysis
6. Regional Market Analysis
7. Future of the Market
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles
-
Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS
-
Montefibre
-
Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Company
-
Dralon
-
Aditya Birla Group
-
Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (Sinopec)
-
CNPC
-
DOLAN GmbH
-
Exlan Japan Co. Ltd.
-
Formosa Plastics Corporation
-
Indian Acrylics Limited
-
Kaltex Fibers
-
Kaneka Corporation
-
Mitsubishi Rayon Group
-
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.
-
Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.
-
Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber
