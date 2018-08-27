Global Acrylic Fiber Market by Form, Blending, Application and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Acrylic Fiber Market - Segmented by Form, Blending, Application, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2017, the global acrylic fiber market accounted for a value of about USD 4,929.4 million. The market is expected to register a CAGR of about 1.94% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).

The apparel segment of the market is dominating the global acrylic fiber market, with nearly 79.8% of the overall share. The industrial segment of the market is likely to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

High Demand for Use in Apparels

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

China is the Largest Producer

Notable Developments in the Market

Dralon GmbH entered an agreement with Enzymicals AG, for a joint FNR-funded research project to produce polyacrylonitrile biocatalitically, so as to reduce CO2 footprint.

DowAksa, a 50/50 joint venture between The Dow Chemical Company and Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS, signed an agreement with Vestas Wind Systems AS, the largest consumer of carbon fiber and the largest supplier of wind turbines.

