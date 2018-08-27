Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Acrylic Fiber Market by Form, Blending, Application and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 07:42pm CEST

The "Global Acrylic Fiber Market - Segmented by Form, Blending, Application, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2017, the global acrylic fiber market accounted for a value of about USD 4,929.4 million. The market is expected to register a CAGR of about 1.94% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).

The apparel segment of the market is dominating the global acrylic fiber market, with nearly 79.8% of the overall share. The industrial segment of the market is likely to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

  • High Demand for Use in Apparels
  • Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market
  • China is the Largest Producer

Notable Developments in the Market

  • Dralon GmbH entered an agreement with Enzymicals AG, for a joint FNR-funded research project to produce polyacrylonitrile biocatalitically, so as to reduce CO2 footprint.
  • DowAksa, a 50/50 joint venture between The Dow Chemical Company and Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS, signed an agreement with Vestas Wind Systems AS, the largest consumer of carbon fiber and the largest supplier of wind turbines.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summery

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

6. Regional Market Analysis

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

  • Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS
  • Montefibre
  • Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Company
  • Dralon
  • Aditya Birla Group
  • Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (Sinopec)
  • CNPC
  • DOLAN GmbH
  • Exlan Japan Co. Ltd.
  • Formosa Plastics Corporation
  • Indian Acrylics Limited
  • Kaltex Fibers
  • Kaneka Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Rayon Group
  • Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.
  • Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7326k9/global_acrylic?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:28pFANHUA INVESTIGATION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation Of Fanhua Inc. - FANH
PR
08:27pCEILING TILES MARKET : The Impact Analysis in Terms of Demand Drivers, Business Trends, Main Channels and the Up-to-Date Technological Developments During 2017-2023: The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Ceiling Tiles Market by Product Type (Mineral Wool, Metal, Gypsum, Others), by Application Type (Commercial, Healthcare, Industrial, Educational, Others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.
AQ
08:26p2018 RF Power Amplifier and Transceiver Market Tracker - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:25pUNIVEST CORP OF PENNSYLVANIA : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:24pIndia Organic Food Market Size, Analysis, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:23pINSULIN PUMPS MARKET REPORT BY KEY MANUFACTURER DETAIL, PRODUCT TYPES, MARKET SIZE AND PRICE ANALYSIS BY 2023 : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Insulin Pumps Market by product (insulin pumps and insulin pump supplies & accessories), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online sales and diabetes clinics or centers) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.
AQ
08:23pAsia-Pacific Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Markets 2018-2024 - Launch of Premium Targeted Therapies and Increasing Prevalence to Drive the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:22pNETFLIX : Starts production on sextuplets starring marlon wayans
PU
08:22pJERASH US : Road crash leaves 10 wounded
AQ
08:22pAMC : BBC AMERICA AND WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER LAUNCH STRATEGIC ALLIANCE, KICKING OFF WITH A PROPRIETARY RESEARCH STUDY ON THE IMPACT OF FEMALE REPRESENTATION
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2World stock index at highest in over five months on trade deal
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
4Tesla shares dip 3 percent after Musk abandons buyout
5RENISHAW PLC : RENISHAW : Early cancer diagnosis The use of Raman spectroscopy in leading-edge biosensor devel..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.