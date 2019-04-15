Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market 2019-2023 | 6% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 11:31am EDT

The global acrylic surface coating market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005391/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global acrylic surface coating market fr ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global acrylic surface coating market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing global population is fueling the growth of housing and other infrastructure. Further to this, the rapid urbanization and increasing investments in infrastructure development are supporting the growth of the construction industry in developing countries. The highly durable and reflective characteristics of acrylic coatings are quite useful in the construction industry. These coatings find a wide range of applications in the industry, as the strong reflectivity of acrylic coating helps in lowering the temperature inside buildings thus, reducing the burder on air-conditioning systems. Therefore, the growth of the real estate and construction industry will positively drive the growth of the acrylic surface coating market.

As per Technavio, the implementation of solar reflective coatings will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global acrylic surface coating market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global acrylic surface coating market: implementation of solar reflective coatings

Many manufacturers are focusing on the use of solar reflective coatings to reduce the heat island effect in buildings. The long lifespan and high-solar-radiation reflective properties of acrylic surface coatings are increasing their use in solar reflective coatings. The acrylic-based solar reflective coatings help to keep the buildings cooler and thus lower the energy consumption without compromising on durability. This growing trend of using acrylic-based solar reflective coatings is expected to boost the growth of the global acrylic surface market.

“The market is expected to grow significantly in the US due to the increase in investments in the construction sector strong demand from the automotive industry in North America. In addition, the increasing foreign direct investments especially in India, are fueling the growth of construction activities. Thus, the rise in infrastructure development projects among many such developing countries in the APAC region will drive the demand for acrylic surface coatings”, says an analyst at Technavio.

Global acrylic surface coating market: segmentation analysis

This market report segments the global acrylic surface coating market by technology (waterborne coatings, solvent-borne coatings, powder coatings, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. The dominance of APAC can be attributed to the concerted efforts to promote the infrastructure and residential sector in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request for a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:42aLIFE SPINE : Announces Continued Adoption and 40% Revenue Growth of PROLIFT® in the First Quarter of 2019
BU
11:42aBDO USA Named to 2020 Vault Accounting 50
BU
11:42aNEWMARK : Knight Frank Makes Key Valuation & Advisory Hires in Detroit Area
AQ
11:42aAUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES REAL EST INVT TR : REIT Announces April 2019 Distribution
AQ
11:41aAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces New Mass Spectrometry Solutions; Increased capabilities for food testing, environmental screening, and metabolomics research with new systems and software workflows
AQ
11:41aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:40aGlobal Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Will Grow by Nearly 10 Million Tons during 2019-2023 | Technavio
BU
11:40aWetzel's Pretzels Celebrates Fifth Annual National Wetzel Day with Free Pretzels for All on April 26th
GL
11:39aDISCOVERY : brings ‘Real Time' and ‘Discovery Family' to StarTimes Subscribers across Africa
AQ
11:38aGOLDMAN SACHS : offers fresh details on overhaul progress as revenue slides
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUDI AG : VW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
2DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA : DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : 85.2 KB
3CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INT'L HOLDI : CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Fin..
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev enrols Citi, BAML to work on $5 billion Asia IPO - sour..
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : expects core brand's global 2019 sales to be in line with last year - senior exec

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About