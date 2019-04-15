Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market 2019-2023 | 6% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global acrylic surface coating market 2019-2023 is expected to post
a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005391/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global acrylic surface coating market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing global population is fueling the growth of housing and
other infrastructure. Further to this, the rapid urbanization and
increasing investments in infrastructure development are supporting the
growth of the construction industry in developing countries. The highly
durable and reflective characteristics of acrylic coatings are quite
useful in the construction industry. These coatings find a wide range of
applications in the industry, as the strong reflectivity of acrylic
coating helps in lowering the temperature inside buildings thus,
reducing the burder on air-conditioning systems. Therefore, the growth
of the real estate and construction industry will positively drive the
growth of the acrylic surface coating market.
As per Technavio, the implementation of solar reflective coatings will
have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
acrylic surface coating market 2019-2023 research report
also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global acrylic surface coating market:
implementation of solar reflective coatings
Many manufacturers are focusing on the use of solar reflective coatings
to reduce the heat island effect in buildings. The long lifespan and
high-solar-radiation reflective properties of acrylic surface coatings
are increasing their use in solar reflective coatings. The acrylic-based
solar reflective coatings help to keep the buildings cooler and thus
lower the energy consumption without compromising on durability. This
growing trend of using acrylic-based solar reflective coatings is
expected to boost the growth of the global acrylic surface market.
“The market is expected to grow significantly in the US due to the
increase in investments in the construction sector strong demand from
the automotive industry in North America. In addition, the increasing
foreign direct investments especially in India, are fueling the growth
of construction activities. Thus, the rise in infrastructure development
projects among many such developing countries in the APAC region will
drive the demand for acrylic surface coatings”, says an analyst at
Technavio.
Global acrylic surface coating market:
segmentation analysis
This market report segments the global acrylic surface coating market by
technology (waterborne coatings, solvent-borne coatings, powder
coatings, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America,
and South America).
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America,
Europe, South America, and MEA. The dominance of APAC can be attributed
to the concerted efforts to promote the infrastructure and residential
sector in the region.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
for a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005391/en/