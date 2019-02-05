Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 6% During 2019-2023 - Technavio

Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This ABS market analysis report segments the market by application (appliances, electrical and electronics, automotive, construction, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, and North America).

Global ABS market size will grow by almost 2756.20 thousand tons during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of nearly 6%. With an increase in demand, major end-user industries are expected to use recycled ABS to reduce costs as their virgin counterparts are more expensive. Furthermore, stringent regulations and mandates boosting the use of recycled plastics are also driving the recycled ABS plastics market. The recycled ABS can be used in appliances, automotive, construction, electrical and electronics, 3D printing, and others.

Rising demand for ABS from the automotive sector

The automotive industry is the largest consumer of ABS as it is one of the materials that can be used as a substitute for metal components. The major automotive manufacturing countries such as China, Germany, India, France, Italy, South Korea, Japan, and the US have been using ABS in automotive components. Therefore, these automobile manufacturing hubs will drive the demand for ABS during the forecast period owing to its use in the production of vehicles.

“APAC region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period. In China, Cambodia, and Vietnam, ABS is extensively used in automotive, construction, agriculture, food and beverages, and chemicals applications. The high demand for ABS in these countries will significantly drive the regional ABS market”, says an analyst at Technavio.

During the forecast period, the demand for ABS from China will increase as many OEMs have been shifting their manufacturing bases to the country owing to several factors such as the easy availability of land and raw materials, inexpensive labor, and lenient government regulations and policies on the use of ABS.

This ABS industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the primary drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several ABS products manufacturers including –

Asahi Kasei

BASF

JSR

Mitsui Chemicals

SABIC

TORAY INDUSTRIES

