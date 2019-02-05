Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 6% During 2019-2023 - Technavio

Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the
global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market for the forecast
period 2019-2023. This ABS market analysis report segments the market by
application (appliances, electrical and electronics, automotive,
construction, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, South
America, and North America).
Global ABS market size will grow by almost 2756.20 thousand tons during
2019-2023, at a CAGR of nearly 6%. With an increase in demand, major
end-user industries are expected to use recycled ABS to reduce costs as
their virgin counterparts are more expensive. Furthermore, stringent
regulations and mandates boosting the use of recycled plastics are also
driving the recycled ABS plastics market. The recycled ABS can be used
in appliances, automotive, construction, electrical and electronics, 3D
printing, and others.
Rising demand for ABS from the automotive sector
The automotive industry is the largest consumer of ABS as it is one of
the materials that can be used as a substitute for metal components. The
major automotive manufacturing countries such as China, Germany, India,
France, Italy, South Korea, Japan, and the US have been using ABS in
automotive components. Therefore, these automobile manufacturing hubs
will drive the demand for ABS during the forecast period owing to its
use in the production of vehicles.
“APAC region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth
during the forecast period. In China, Cambodia, and Vietnam, ABS is
extensively used in automotive, construction, agriculture, food and
beverages, and chemicals applications. The high demand for ABS in these
countries will significantly drive the regional ABS market”, says an
analyst at Technavio.
During the forecast period, the demand for ABS from China will increase
as many OEMs have been shifting their manufacturing bases to the country
owing to several factors such as the easy availability of land and raw
materials, inexpensive labor, and lenient government regulations and
policies on the use of ABS.
This ABS industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the
primary drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market
growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive
landscape and offers details on several ABS products manufacturers
including –
-
Asahi Kasei
-
BASF
-
JSR
-
Mitsui Chemicals
-
SABIC
-
TORAY INDUSTRIES
