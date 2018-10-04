Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Focus on R&D to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global active implantable medical devices market 2018-2022 is
expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period,
according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing
prevalence of cardiac diseases, neurological disorders, and hearing
loss. CVDs are estimated to cause approximately 19 million deaths
globally by 2020. Every year, more than 90,000 patients are diagnosed
with heart failure in the US, and three to four million patients are
newly diagnosed with heart failure in Europe.
This market research report on the global
active implantable medical devices market 2018-2022 also
provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the
market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an
emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly
impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing focus on R&D as one
of the key emerging trends in the global active implantable medical
devices market:
Global active implantable medical devices
market: Increasing focus on R&D
Several vendors are increasingly focusing on the R&D of innovative
AIMDs. For instance, Abbott is developing a dual chamber leadless
pacemaker, the first of its kind if it succeeds. Medtronic is developing
the Medtronic EV-ICD System, which is a new approach to implantable
defibrillation therapy that may offer the benefits of current
transvenous defibrillators.
“EBR Systems has developed an implantable pacing system called WiSE
CRT, which is the world’s only wireless endocardial pacing system for
CRT. It paces the heart through a tiny wireless electrode directly in
the left ventricle. Thus, it eliminates the need for a pacing lead of
the left ventricle in CRT and the associated complications of that
lead,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global active implantable medical devices
market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global active implantable
medical devices market by product (ICDs, Neurostimulators, Implantable
pacemakers, Hearing Implants, VADs, and ILRs), by end-user (hospitals
and clinics and ASCs), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the
Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 50%,
followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to
continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
