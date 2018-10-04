Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Focus on R&D to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global active implantable medical devices market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases, neurological disorders, and hearing loss. CVDs are estimated to cause approximately 19 million deaths globally by 2020. Every year, more than 90,000 patients are diagnosed with heart failure in the US, and three to four million patients are newly diagnosed with heart failure in Europe.

This market research report on the global active implantable medical devices market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing focus on R&D as one of the key emerging trends in the global active implantable medical devices market:

Global active implantable medical devices market: Increasing focus on R&D

Several vendors are increasingly focusing on the R&D of innovative AIMDs. For instance, Abbott is developing a dual chamber leadless pacemaker, the first of its kind if it succeeds. Medtronic is developing the Medtronic EV-ICD System, which is a new approach to implantable defibrillation therapy that may offer the benefits of current transvenous defibrillators.

“EBR Systems has developed an implantable pacing system called WiSE CRT, which is the world’s only wireless endocardial pacing system for CRT. It paces the heart through a tiny wireless electrode directly in the left ventricle. Thus, it eliminates the need for a pacing lead of the left ventricle in CRT and the associated complications of that lead,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global active implantable medical devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global active implantable medical devices market by product (ICDs, Neurostimulators, Implantable pacemakers, Hearing Implants, VADs, and ILRs), by end-user (hospitals and clinics and ASCs), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 50%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

