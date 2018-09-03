Global Adaptive Security Market 2018-2023: Analysis by Deployment Model, Type of Service, Application, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Adaptive Security Market - Segmented by Deployment Model, Type of Service, Application, End User(BFSI,Government and Defense,Manufacturing,Healthcare,Energy and Utilities,IT and Telecom), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global adaptive security market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The need for security compliances and regulations as well as the need to secure IT resources from advanced cyber-attacks are some of the major factors driving the adaptive security market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to retain its position as the most significant market for adaptive security solutions over the forecast period. The strong presence of several market incumbents, coupled with recent security threats in the region, is expected to drive the adoption of these solutions further.

According to the recent annual budget plans of Trump's government, the United States has earmarked more than USD 19 billion for cybersecurity-related initiatives. This was majorly due to the increasing number of cyber-attacks on a number of healthcare, electricity, and business sector organizations in the country.

Notable Developments in the Market

Cisco collaborated with Rackspace to help deliver advanced security for multi-cloud environments. Both the companies are well known for being involved in a strategic partnership for the past 20 years, aimed at providing high levels of security for Cisco clients. However, with this turn, Cisco is expected to be delivering Rackspace customers advanced protection against evolving sophisticated threats in their multi-cloud environment.

