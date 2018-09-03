Global Adaptive Security Market 2018-2023: Analysis by Deployment Model, Type of Service, Application, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Adaptive Security Market - Segmented by Deployment Model, Type of
Service, Application, End User(BFSI,Government and
Defense,Manufacturing,Healthcare,Energy and Utilities,IT and Telecom),
and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global adaptive security market is expected to witness a CAGR of
12.7% over the forecast period (2018-2023).
The need for security compliances and regulations as well as the need to
secure IT resources from advanced cyber-attacks are some of the major
factors driving the adaptive security market over the forecast period.
North America is expected to retain its position as the most significant
market for adaptive security solutions over the forecast period. The
strong presence of several market incumbents, coupled with recent
security threats in the region, is expected to drive the adoption of
these solutions further.
According to the recent annual budget plans of Trump's government, the
United States has earmarked more than USD 19 billion for
cybersecurity-related initiatives. This was majorly due to the
increasing number of cyber-attacks on a number of healthcare,
electricity, and business sector organizations in the country.
Notable Developments in the Market
-
Cisco collaborated with Rackspace to help deliver advanced security
for multi-cloud environments. Both the companies are well known for
being involved in a strategic partnership for the past 20 years, aimed
at providing high levels of security for Cisco clients. However, with
this turn, Cisco is expected to be delivering Rackspace customers
advanced protection against evolving sophisticated threats in their
multi-cloud environment.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Adaptive Security Market Segmentation
6. Company Profiles
-
Cisco Systems Inc.
-
Trend Micro Inc.
-
Rapid7 Inc.
-
RSA Security LLC
-
Juniper Networks Inc.
-
Fireeye Inc.
-
Panda Security
-
Illumio Inc.
-
Cloudwick Inc.
-
Aruba Networks Inc.
7. Investment Analysis
8. Future of the Global Adaptive Security Market
For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hmv7gx/global_adaptive?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005267/en/