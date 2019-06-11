Global Adhesive Films Market 2019-2023| 5% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global adhesive films market is expected to post a CAGR of close to
5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611006065/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global adhesive films market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the global adhesive films market is
the rise in demand for adhesive films in APAC. Many adhesive film
manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing activities to emerging
economies including China, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, and the Philippines
due to the easy availability of raw materials, low transportation costs
and less stringent government regulations. Also, the rapidly growing
packaging industry in these advancing economies is further expected to
augment the adhesive films demand in the upcoming years. Furthermore,
the emergence of India and China as the manufacturing hubs for
packaging, construction, automobile and other industries coupled with
supporting government initiatives in APAC will foster the adhesive films
market growth during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the rising adoption of lightweight vehicles will have
a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
adhesive films market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global adhesive films market: Rising adoption
of lightweight vehicles
Adhesive films are increasingly being used to reduce the deployment of
fasteners in automobile components, including exterior body parts,
axles, and suspension systems. With the adoption of adhesive films as an
alternative to fasteners, the overall weight of vehicles is
significantly reduced. Therefore, the growing adoption of lightweight
vehicles will directly drive the adhesive films market growth during the
forecast period. Moreover, the fact that lightweight vehicles help in
reducing fuel emissions and meeting carbon dioxide emission standards
make them a viable solution for end-users in the automotive industry.
Thus, with rising demand for lightweight vehicles, the need for adhesive
films will also increase in the forthcoming years.
“Stringent regulations in the economies, including the US, Germany,
the UK, and Canada, are fostering the use of adhesive films to produce
lightweight vehicle components. Car manufacturers are using materials,
including adhesive films, to meet carbon dioxide emission standards.
This trend is anticipated to foster the growth of the global adhesives
films market during the forecast period,” says a senior research
analyst at Technavio.
Global adhesive films market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global adhesive films market by
application (tapes, labels, graphics, and others) and geographic regions
(APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
APAC led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and
South America, respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed
to the several advantages offered by adhesive films in different
end-user industries, including their superior strength, durability, and
chemical resistance.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611006065/en/