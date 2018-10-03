Global Adsorbent Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Collaboration Between Consumers and Manufacturers to Promote Growth | Technavio

The global adsorbent market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for adsorbents in petroleum refineries. Adsorbents is an efficient separation method used in petrochemical industries and refineries. Based on the mechanism, the adsorption process is classified as physical and chemical adsorption. Both the mechanisms are used in petroleum engineering. Removal of pollutants in petroleum refineries is a crucial task that is easily carried out by adsorbents.

This market research report on the global adsorbent market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing collaboration between consumers and manufacturers as one of the key emerging trends in the global adsorbent market:

Global adsorbent market: Increasing collaboration between consumers and manufacturers

Collaboration between consumers and manufacturers of adsorbent have increased and are expected to increase further during the forecast period. The increasing trend of specialized adsorbent has led to a rise in the number of these collaborations, which benefits manufacturers and consumers of adsorbent.

“Consumers can easily procure specialized adsorbents based on their specific process requirement. Manufacturers can easily reduce their manufacturing cost in the long run and can develop better, client-oriented, and cost-effective products. Additionally, intermediaries required in the selling process help vendors increase their revenue. The market is lucrative for vendors and is expected to register significant growth,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals.

Global adsorbent market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global adsorbent market by application (process industries, water treatment, and air separation) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The process industries segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 42% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 36%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

