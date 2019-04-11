Global Advanced Fiber-Based Gasket Market Will Grow at a CAGR of Almost 4% during 2019-2023 | Technavio

Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the
Global Advanced Fiber-Based Gasket Market for the forecast period
2019-2023. This advanced fiber-based gasket market analysis report
segments the market by application (chemicals, industrial machinery,
electrical and electronics, and other applications) and geography (APAC,
Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005220/en/
Technavio forecasts the global advanced fiber-based gasket market size to grow by USD 190.86 million during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of almost 4%. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Global advanced fiber-based gasket market size will grow by USD 190.86
million during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of almost 4%. Vendors are focusing
on the development of high-performance materials and coatings for gasket
and seals by investing in R&D. This is because the quality and standards
of materials used in the manufacturing of gasket and seals are used to
determine their performance level. Consequently, manufacturers are using
advanced materials such as silicon carbide and tungsten carbide. They
also use diamond coatings for gasket and seals in centrifugal pumps to
ensure a high level of performance. This will boost the availability of
advanced fiber-based gaskets in the market that are made from different
coatings.
Adoption of advanced fiber-based gaskets to
improve the performance of engineering equipment
Industries such as food processing, oil and gas, machine tools,
chemicals, mining, and agricultural equipment extensively use engineered
components and equipment. The day-to-day operations and the use of
different components might involve leakage of fluids, oils, lubricants,
and other chemicals. This drives the need for advanced fiber-based
gaskets that can prevent energy loss and excessive emission of toxic
gases. As a result, industrial facilities and businesses are motivated
to deploy application-specific advanced fiber-based gaskets in their
production facilities.
Request
for a FREE sample and get selected illustrations,
table of contents, list of exhibits, and example pages from this report.
“The growing focus of developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and
Malaysia on improving their domestic manufacturing sector will
positively influence the demand for advanced fiber-based gaskets. This
will drive advanced fiber-based gasket market growth in APAC.
Additionally, the increase in investments in the manufacturing industry
in countries such as India will also drive the growth of the market in
APAC”, says an analyst at Technavio.
Vendors are increasingly investing in compounds such as
polytetrafluoroethylene glass fibers to develop gasket and seals that
are ideal for high-pressure applications. They are also introducing
gasket and seals made from Ni-resist. These gaskets and seals find
higher scope in water and wastewater applications and are less expensive
in comparison to tungsten carbide. They are also adopting new
technological advances to devise gasket and seals using plasma coatings.
These coatings can be used as substitutes for comparatively expensive
coating methods.
View
snapshot of the report for a more detailed overview of
the market and the segmentation covered in this report
This advanced fiber-based gasket industry research report provides an
in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges
that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report
analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several
advanced fiber-based gasket manufacturers including -
-
ElringKlinger AG
-
Freudenberg Group
-
PARKER HANNIFIN CORP
-
Tenneco Inc.
-
Trelleborg AB
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports covering
800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base
consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune
500 companies.
Please contact our media team at media@technavio.com
for more information
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005220/en/