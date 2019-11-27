Log in
Global Advanced High Strength Steel Market 2019-2023|13% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years| Technavio

11/27/2019 | 05:30pm EST

The advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market size is expected to post a CAGR of about 13% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005503/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global advanced high strength steel market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global advanced high strength steel market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing global construction industry is one of the major factors behind the growth of the market. Advanced high strength steel is widely used in the construction of modern buildings and infrastructure. It has various advantages over conventional steel and is thus used for building lean structures. AHSS also helps in constructing slender and light-weight steel frameworks for buildings as the steel plates of AHSS are thinner than conventional steel. This also helps to increase the usable floor area of the structures.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32132

As per Technavio, the increasing use of electric arc furnace will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect the market growth over 2019-2023.

Advanced High Strength Steel Market: Increasing Use of Electric Arc Furnace

The production of steel requires a large amount of energy since it is produced by heating iron at high temperatures in a blast furnace. Moreover, the use of blast furnaces increases the consumption of coal, which subsequently increases CO2 emissions. Hence, governments across the world have implemented stringent regulations on steel production, owing to the rise in environmental concerns. As a result, steel producing companies are gradually adopting electric arc furnaces as they are cost-efficient, flexible, and address the environmental issues associated with the production of steel and steel products. Therefore, the growing adoption of electric arc furnaces in the steel industry will increase the production of steel products, such as AHSS sheets and bars during the forecast period.

“The rising demand from the wind energy sector and the increasing use of secondary steel will drive the growth of the advanced high strength steel market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Advanced High Strength Steel Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the advanced high strength steel market by end-user (automobile, construction, aviation and marine, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the advanced high strength steel market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. However, the North American region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period, due to factors such as the growing production of motor vehicles, and the increasing construction projects in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


