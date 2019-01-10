Global Aerogel Blanket Market 2019-2023 to Post 19% CAGR | Technavio

The global aerogel blanket market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 19%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing adoption of
aerogel blankets in construction sector. Over the past few years, there
have been growing concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions caused by
thermal insulation materials used in residential and commercial
construction. In countries such as the US, China, and EU member states,
the adoption of stringent directives and regulations to reduce emissions
from buildings has aided the shift from traditional thermal insulation
materials such as cork and mineral wool to aerogel blankets. Moreover,
aerogel blankets used as insulation material in buildings helps in the
reduction of wall thickness, thus, improving the space efficiency of
buildings.
As per Technavio, the rising adoption of flexible aerogel blankets in
cryogenics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to
its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global
aerogel blanket market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes
other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth
over 2019-2023.
Global aerogel blanket market: Rising adoption
of flexible aerogel blankets in cryogenics
The insulation of cryogenic piping and equipment pose significant
challenges to temperature-critical industries such as the oil and gas
industry even though cryogenic applications comprise a small portion of
industrial insulation. The operation of liquefaction and regasification
in LNG facilities involves extremely low temperatures at below minus
165°C. Flexible aerogel blankets are the preferred insulation material
for LNG piping and equipment owing to the excellent insulation offered
at cryogenic temperatures.
“During the transport and installation of equipment, aerogel blankets
enable the pre-insulation of LNG piping and equipment while offering
considerable protection from physical and thermal shock. Furthermore,
the flexibility of the blanket material removes the need for contraction
joints in LNG piping. The removal of contraction joints also
significantly reduces labor and installation costs for LNG pipelines.
Thus, the cryogenic applications of aerogel blankets will result in
their increased adoption in the oil and gas sector during the forecast
period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
plastics, polymers, and elastomers.
Global aerogel blanket market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global aerogel blanket market
by end-user (energy; construction; aerospace, automotive, and marine;
and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The energy segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for
nearly 80% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate
the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 52%.
This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however
there will be a decrease in its market share.
