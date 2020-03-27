Global Aerospace Fasteners 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Arconic Inc. and B&B Specialties Inc. | Technavio

The aerospace fasteners are poised to grow by USD 2.51 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 165-page report with TOC on "Aerospace Fasteners Analysis Report by Application (commercial and business aviation and defense and space), Material (aluminum, titanium, superalloys, and steel), and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the need for lightweight materials. In addition, the advantages of additive manufacturing technology are anticipated to boost the growth of the aerospace fasteners market.

Aircraft engine manufacturers prefer the use of lightweight components to minimize the overall weight of the aircraft. As a result, aircraft component manufacturers are using titanium-based alloys to manufacture lightweight components such as aerospace-grade fasteners. Titanium-based fasteners are also used in supersonic and hypersonic missiles and military aircraft as they can sustain high pressure and temperature and exhibit higher wear resistance and strength. Thus, the growing use of lightweight materials in the manufacture of aerospace fasteners is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Aerospace Fasteners Companies:

Arconic Inc.

Arconic Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The company manufactures and supplies various types of aerospace fasteners.

B&B Specialties Inc.

B&B Specialties Inc. is headquartered in the US and manufactures high-quality cold-headed fasteners for aerospace applications.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Manufacturing, McLane Company, Service and Retail, BNSF, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, and Insurance, Corporate and other. The company manufactures fasteners for aerospace and other applications.

Boeing Co.

Boeing Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space & Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The company offers a variety of fastener products for aerospace applications.

Click Bond Inc.

Click Bond Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Nutplates, Mounts, Bushings, LoMas Screws, Studs & Standoffs, ACRES Sleeves, Click Patch, and Adhesives.

Aerospace Fasteners Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Commercial and business aviation

Defense and space

Aerospace Fasteners Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Aluminum

Titanium

Superalloys

Steel

Aerospace Fasteners Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key leading countries

