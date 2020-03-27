Log in
Global Aerospace Fasteners 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Arconic Inc. and B&B Specialties Inc. | Technavio

03/27/2020 | 11:01am EDT

The aerospace fasteners are poised to grow by USD 2.51 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005210/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Aerospace Fasteners Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)



Read the 165-page report with TOC on "Aerospace Fasteners Analysis Report by Application (commercial and business aviation and defense and space), Material (aluminum, titanium, superalloys, and steel), and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-aerospace-fasteners-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the need for lightweight materials. In addition, the advantages of additive manufacturing technology are anticipated to boost the growth of the aerospace fasteners market.

Aircraft engine manufacturers prefer the use of lightweight components to minimize the overall weight of the aircraft. As a result, aircraft component manufacturers are using titanium-based alloys to manufacture lightweight components such as aerospace-grade fasteners. Titanium-based fasteners are also used in supersonic and hypersonic missiles and military aircraft as they can sustain high pressure and temperature and exhibit higher wear resistance and strength. Thus, the growing use of lightweight materials in the manufacture of aerospace fasteners is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Aerospace Fasteners Companies:

Arconic Inc.

Arconic Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The company manufactures and supplies various types of aerospace fasteners.

B&B Specialties Inc.

B&B Specialties Inc. is headquartered in the US and manufactures high-quality cold-headed fasteners for aerospace applications.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Manufacturing, McLane Company, Service and Retail, BNSF, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, and Insurance, Corporate and other. The company manufactures fasteners for aerospace and other applications.

Boeing Co.

Boeing Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space & Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The company offers a variety of fastener products for aerospace applications.

Click Bond Inc.

Click Bond Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Nutplates, Mounts, Bushings, LoMas Screws, Studs & Standoffs, ACRES Sleeves, Click Patch, and Adhesives.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aerospace Fasteners Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Commercial and business aviation
  • Defense and space

Aerospace Fasteners Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Aluminum
  • Titanium
  • Superalloys
  • Steel

Aerospace Fasteners Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America
  • Key leading countries

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
