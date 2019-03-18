Log in
Global Affairs Canada : Canada announces dates for Ukraine Reform Conference

03/18/2019 | 11:20pm EDT

March 18, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada will co-host the third Ukraine Reform Conference with Ukraine from July 2 to 4, 2019, in Toronto. This conference will bring together foreign ministers from a number of countries, including the European Union, the G7 and NATO to support Ukraine in realizing its ambitious democratic and economic reforms.

Further details about the agenda and participants will be released in due course.

Canada's co-hosting of the Ukraine Reform Conference is part of its ongoing, multifaceted support for Ukraine, including election observers, military training, targeted sanctions against Russia, and various forms of financial assistance.

Disclaimer

Global Affairs Canada published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 03:19:02 UTC
