Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global Affairs Canada : Minister Carr in Toronto to talk trade diversification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 01:33am CEST

October 3, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

Canada's trade diversification strategy is all about securing more trade deals and providing support to innovative, ambitious and hard-working Canadian entrepreneurs so they can achieve success in all corners of the world. By creating new opportunities for Canadian investors, exporters and, especially, our small and medium-sized businesses, the Government of Canada is helping them access new customers, clients and the well-paying jobs that flow from these opportunities.

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, will travel to Toronto on October 4, 2018, to discuss the Government of Canada's diversification agenda. Minister Carr will deliver a keynote speech at the 12th edition of the Doing Business in Brazil seminar, organized by the Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce, during which he will provide an update on progress being made on the Canada-Mercosur free trade negotiations and other initiatives to promote Canadian global trade and investment opportunities.

Minister Carr will see first-hand how free trade agreements, such as the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), benefit companies during a site visit to Wuxly Movement, a high-end manufacturer of cold-climate outerwear that uses sustainable fabrics and production methods. As a result of CETA, Wuxly Movement's sales to customers in the European Union increased by 45% and their number of employees rose from five to eight.

Disclaimer

Global Affairs Canada published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 23:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:11aU.S. judge says China's ZTE violates probation; extends monitor's term
RE
02:10aNEXT Future Transportation joins Public Finance thought leadership discussion  contributes perspective on the adoption of autonomous vehicles
SE
01:53aWHO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION REGIONAL OFFICE FO : works with government agencies to respond to floods across Nigeria
PU
01:53aU S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES : Readout of Secretary Azar’s Last Day in Brazil and First Day in Argentina for the G20 Health Ministerial Meeting
PU
01:33aGLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA : Minister Carr in Toronto to talk trade diversification
PU
01:17aAs U.S. bond market swoons, Fed policymakers sanguine, for now
RE
01:08aDEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION OF NEW ZEALAND : Dog attacks on seals concerns DOC
PU
01:00aFormer Cash Money Records Artist Tab Hot Boy Turk’ Virgil Jr. Offers Inspiring, Real Life Story of Redemption In His Tell-All Memoir
SE
12:47aCBS executive placed on leave after accusations of sexual language
RE
12:34aBarnes & Noble opts for strategic review after takeover interest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. judge says China's ZTE violates probation; extends monitor's term
2AHF HITS NEW MILESTONE: 1 Million Lives in Care!
3KKR & CO INC : KKR : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
4EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY : EL PASO ELECTRIC : Immigration reform key to growing U.S. economy, Dallas Fed CEO s..
5ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with L..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.