Global Affairs Canada : Minister Carr in Toronto to talk trade diversification

October 3, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

Canada's trade diversification strategy is all about securing more trade deals and providing support to innovative, ambitious and hard-working Canadian entrepreneurs so they can achieve success in all corners of the world. By creating new opportunities for Canadian investors, exporters and, especially, our small and medium-sized businesses, the Government of Canada is helping them access new customers, clients and the well-paying jobs that flow from these opportunities.

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, will travel to Toronto on October 4, 2018, to discuss the Government of Canada's diversification agenda. Minister Carr will deliver a keynote speech at the 12th edition of the Doing Business in Brazil seminar, organized by the Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce, during which he will provide an update on progress being made on the Canada-Mercosur free trade negotiations and other initiatives to promote Canadian global trade and investment opportunities.

Minister Carr will see first-hand how free trade agreements, such as the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), benefit companies during a site visit to Wuxly Movement, a high-end manufacturer of cold-climate outerwear that uses sustainable fabrics and production methods. As a result of CETA, Wuxly Movement's sales to customers in the European Union increased by 45% and their number of employees rose from five to eight.

