Global Affairs Canada : Minister Carr launches public consultation on foreign investment promotion and protection agreements

August 14, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

‎Expanding and diversifying Canada's trade and investment relations contributes directly to our economy and benefits hard-working Canadians. Canada is committed to advancing a progressive trade agenda that reflects and responds to the interests of Canadians, especially women, Indigenous peoples and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, announced the launch of a public consultation on Canada's foreign investment promotion and protection agreements (FIPAs). This is the first in a series of consultations that will take place as part of Canada's progressive trade agenda to help the Government of Canada better reflect the views and interests of Canadians, industry and civil society.

This consultation provides an opportunity for interested parties to have their say in improving rules and institutions that support the international trading system. All Canadians are encouraged to participate in the consultation, which will take place from August 14 to October 28, 2018. As part of Canada's innovative approach to consultations, you can have your say through the online platform PlaceSpeak.com. You are also welcome to visit Global Affairs Canada consultations to share your views and concerns.