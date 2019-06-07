Global Affairs Canada : Minister Carr to attend G20 Ministerial Meeting on Trade and Digital Economy in Japan

June 7, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

Canada continues to be a leader in promoting predictable and rules-based international trade. The digitalization of trade is a crucial advancement to help businesses access new markets more easily. Making the most of new technologies is particularly important for small and medium-sized enterprises and marginalized groups such as women entrepreneurs and Indigenous peoples, allowing them to take greater advantage of the benefits of trade.



On June 8 and 9, 2019, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, will attend the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Trade and Digital Economy in Tsukuba, Japan. The Minister will participate in discussions on how trade and investment can contribute to inclusive, sustainable, safe and innovative societies and on the interconnection of trade and digital policy.

While in Tsukuba, the Minister will take the opportunity to meet with various counterparts to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues. G20 discussion topics will include the modernization of the multilateral trading system to reflect 21st-century realities; market-distorting measures such as industrial subsidies and global excess capacity in various sectors; and the digital economy, including the ongoing work at the World Trade Organization on e-commerce as an increasingly important driver of inclusive economic growth.

The G20 meeting will coincide with a trade mission in Japan and South Korea, led by Minister Carr, to promote Canadian canola exports and to continue to tap into new markets and find new customers for Canadian agricultural products.