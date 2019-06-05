Global Affairs Canada : Minister Monsef brings together youth, Indigenous leaders and ministers from around the world to advance gender equality

Ministers commit to a legacy of action for gender equality

June 5, 2019 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Global Affairs Canada

Advancing gender equality and empowering women and girls is the most effective way to eliminate poverty and create a more just, prosperous and peaceful future that will benefit Canadians and the world.

Today, as part of the Women Deliver 2019 Conference, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, wrapped up the Ministerial Forum.

The forum included Indigenous leaders, ministers representing over 20 countries, representatives from the United Nations and other organizations, and youth. The rich diversity of perspectives sparked vital discussions on how to transform and challenge the power dynamics that hold women and adolescent girls back and explored actions required to nurture women's and girls' agency and advance gender equality.

Over three sessions, the forum brought together 25 ministers, eight Indigenous leaders from Canada and 25 youth leaders to have an open and honest dialogue on the barriers to gender equality, as well as the key issues affecting the health, rights and well-being of adolescent girls.

Ministers made concrete commitments to create a legacy of action to advance the rights of girls, adolescent girls and women around the world. Minister Monsef committed to use her power to continue to engage with youth and leaders who are driving change at home and abroad. Through Canada's newly launched Equality Fund and a historic investment to promote the health and rights of women and girls around the world, Minister Monsef is continuing to advance the Government of Canada's leadership role in promoting gender equality globally. She also proposed to take the outcomes of the forum to the 2019 G7 Development and Education Ministers' Meeting in France.

