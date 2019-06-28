Global Affairs Canada : Minister Wilkinson welcomes the opening of Fujitsu's new artificial intelligence headquarters in Vancouver

June 27, 2019 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Global Affairs Canada

International trade and foreign direct investments (FDI) are key drivers of Canada's economy, creating good jobs for Canadians and strengthening the middle class. Canada has a culture of diversity and innovation with a talented, highly educated and diverse workforce and access to cutting edge technical talent. This makes Canada a great place to invest and do business.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, welcomed the opening of Fujitsu's artificial intelligence (AI) global headquarters, Fujitsu Intelligence Technology, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Fujitsu's investment in Canada will allow them to hire local AI talent to deliver emerging technologies to serve their global customers and high-growth markets around the world.

Canada's world-class digital technology ecosystem and workforce, along with its high quality of life, will help Fujitsu bring the benefits of AI technology to global markets. Canada has worked hard to become a hub for AI research, and the government is committed to supporting innovation and developing innovative technologies such as AI.

Canada has had remarkable success in attracting foreign investment, which leads to better jobs for Canadians and a better quality of life for Canadian families. The government's efforts to attract good business ensures that Canada maintains its enviable position as a country of opportunity, a country of fairness and a country of inclusion.

