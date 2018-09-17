Global Affairs Canada : Minister of International Trade Diversification addresses Parliament on second reading of historic Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

September 17, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Government of Canada's trade diversification strategy is about providing more opportunities for hard-working Canadians to compete and succeed around the globe. With the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Canada will soon have preferential access to almost half a billion consumers in some of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing markets.

On September 17, 2018, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, opened the second reading of Bill C-79 in the House of Commons by highlighting the CPTPP's potential to significantly boost Canada's GDP by supporting growth for businesses and workers in a range of economic sectors. The Bill, which is the implementing legislation for the CPTPP, was introduced in the House of Commons in June 2018.

Minister Carr underlined how the CPTPP will provide increased opportunities for Canadian exporters and investors by giving them preferential access to 10 thriving and dynamic markets, including Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore. For Canadian workers, entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes, the agreement creates real and diversified opportunities to sell abroad and grow good middle- class jobs at home.

Canada is committed to doing its part to move the implementing legislation for CPTPP quickly through Parliament and complete the ratification procedures in a timely manner. The agreement will enter into force once six member countries have completed their ratification procedures.

