Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global Affairs Canada : Minister of International Trade Diversification addresses Parliament on second reading of historic Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 07:28pm CEST

September 17, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Government of Canada's trade diversification strategy is about providing more opportunities for hard-working Canadians to compete and succeed around the globe. With the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Canada will soon have preferential access to almost half a billion consumers in some of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing markets.

On September 17, 2018, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, opened the second reading of Bill C-79 in the House of Commons by highlighting the CPTPP's potential to significantly boost Canada's GDP by supporting growth for businesses and workers in a range of economic sectors. The Bill, which is the implementing legislation for the CPTPP, was introduced in the House of Commons in June 2018.

Minister Carr underlined how the CPTPP will provide increased opportunities for Canadian exporters and investors by giving them preferential access to 10 thriving and dynamic markets, including Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore. For Canadian workers, entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes, the agreement creates real and diversified opportunities to sell abroad and grow good middle- class jobs at home.

Canada is committed to doing its part to move the implementing legislation for CPTPP quickly through Parliament and complete the ratification procedures in a timely manner. The agreement will enter into force once six member countries have completed their ratification procedures.

Disclaimer

Global Affairs Canada published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 17:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15pThe Seidel Diesel Group Acquires Associated Fuel Injection of Modesto, California
SE
02:12pTrump adviser eyes entitlement cuts to plug U.S. budget gaps
RE
02:03pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF ITALIAN REPUBLI : Joint Declaration
PU
01:58pKELLER AND HECKMAN LLP : Katia Merten-Lentz to Present "Cooperation Between Singaporean and French Innovation for Nurturing the Future" at the Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology
PU
01:57pUber in talks to buy Dubai ride-hailing rival Careem - Bloomberg
RE
01:33pQualcomm, Apple kick off second trial seeking iPhone import ban
RE
01:31pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Note Yield Pulls Back From 3%
DJ
01:28pTrump economic adviser says U.S. wants serious trade talks with China
RE
01:28pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Africa sharpens expertise in agricultural statistics
PU
01:28pOil dips as Sino-U.S. trade tensions deepen, new tariffs due
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
4UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
5VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen truck unit to be ready for IPO by year-end

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.