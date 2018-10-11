Log in
Global Affairs Canada : Parliamentary Secretary Alghabra wraps up successful Indigenous trade mission to New Zealand

10/11/2018 | 07:18pm CEST

October 11, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The government is determined to make sure the economic benefits of trade and investment are shared by all segments of society. When Indigenous peoples from all over the world are able to build their networks, the opportunities and job creation that flow can be more fully realized.

Omar Alghabra, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade Diversification, today concluded the first Government of Canada-led Indigenous trade mission to New Zealand.

In Rotorua, he participated in a round table hosted by New Zealand on Indigenous economic development and trade on the margins of the World Indigenous Business Forum (WIBF), alongside Australia and Chile. While at WIBF, Parliamentary Secretary Alghabra highlighted the Government of Canada's renewed efforts on Indigenous business development and committed to take the dialogue forward as Canada will host next year's WIBF in Vancouver.

In Auckland, Parliamentary Secretary Alghabra participated in a business stakeholders event to connect Indigenous businesses and promote Canadian business opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region and the benefits of free trade for all nations.

The trade mission showcased the full range of opportunities under Canada's trade diversification strategy, which aims to open more markets and to do so on terms that benefit more people. In New Zealand, participants were able to connect with their counterparts from around the world, including many from countries that will soon be covered by the new Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The CPTPP fully exemplifies 'diversification in action.'

The mission also offered an opportunity to demonstrate Canada's commitment to strengthen Indigenous-to-Indigenous partnerships around the globe and represents a small step for economic reconciliation at home.

During his visit, Parliamentary Secretary Alghabra held productive discussions with officials from New Zealand, Australia and Chile on a range of issues, including how to deepen trade and investment ties in the Asia-Pacific region through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Disclaimer

Global Affairs Canada published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 17:17:01 UTC
