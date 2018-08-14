Global Affective Computing Market 2018-2023: Segmented by Software, End-User and Region - Growth, Trends and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Affective Computing Market - Segmented by Software (Speech Recognition,
Gesture Recognition, Facial Feature Extraction, Analytics Software,
Enterprise Software), End User (Healthcare, Research, Academics, Life
Global Affective Computing Market was valued at USD 16.17 billion in
2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 88.69 billion by 2023 at a
CAGR of 32.81%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).
The advent of affective computing could spur the growth of various
applications. Affective computing can be used for personalization such
as adjusting light, type of music, and room temperature by detecting a
person's mood etc.
For people with speech impairments and emotionally handicapped people,
Gestele, a prototype, has been developed which adds to the emotions, to
gestures or any other forms of communication from the affected people.
Growing use of robots provides further incentive for the implementation
of this technology. Artificial intelligence has been growing in domains
such as autonomous cars, logistics and parking aid software, surgical
robots etc.
Key Highlights
-
Increasing Applications in Various Domains Fueling the Growth of
Affective Computing Market
-
Healthcare is Expected to Be One of the Primary Recipients of the
Technology
-
North America is Expected to Hold a Large Share of the Affective
Computing Market
Notable Developments in the Market
-
March 2018 - Empatica began deploying a smart device which can be used
to manage stress. The device has been modeled similar to a watch and
has received FDA approval. The device analyzes physiological signals
to detect an increase in the stress inside the body and prevent
seizures due to diseases such as epilepsy etc.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Affective Computing Market Insights
5. Affective Computing Market Dynamics
6. Technological Overview
7. Global Affective Computing Market Segmentation
8. Affective Computing Market - Key Vendor Profiles
-
Apple Inc.
-
Google Inc.
-
IBM Corporation
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
Qualcomm Inc.
-
Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd.
-
Eyesight Technologies Ltd.
-
Affectiva
-
CrowdEmotion
-
iMotions
-
GestureTek
-
Cognitec Systems GmbH
9. Investment analysis
10. Future of Affective Computing Market
