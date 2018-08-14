Global Affective Computing Market 2018-2023: Segmented by Software, End-User and Region - Growth, Trends and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Affective Computing Market - Segmented by Software (Speech Recognition, Gesture Recognition, Facial Feature Extraction, Analytics Software, Enterprise Software), End User (Healthcare, Research, Academics, Life Sciences, BFSI, Retail, Government" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Affective Computing Market was valued at USD 16.17 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 88.69 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 32.81%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The advent of affective computing could spur the growth of various applications. Affective computing can be used for personalization such as adjusting light, type of music, and room temperature by detecting a person's mood etc.

For people with speech impairments and emotionally handicapped people, Gestele, a prototype, has been developed which adds to the emotions, to gestures or any other forms of communication from the affected people.

Growing use of robots provides further incentive for the implementation of this technology. Artificial intelligence has been growing in domains such as autonomous cars, logistics and parking aid software, surgical robots etc.

March 2018 - Empatica began deploying a smart device which can be used to manage stress. The device has been modeled similar to a watch and has received FDA approval. The device analyzes physiological signals to detect an increase in the stress inside the body and prevent seizures due to diseases such as epilepsy etc.

