Global Affective Computing Market 2018-2023: Segmented by Software, End-User and Region - Growth, Trends and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/14/2018 | 04:50pm CEST

The "Global Affective Computing Market - Segmented by Software (Speech Recognition, Gesture Recognition, Facial Feature Extraction, Analytics Software, Enterprise Software), End User (Healthcare, Research, Academics, Life Sciences, BFSI, Retail, Government" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Affective Computing Market was valued at USD 16.17 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 88.69 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 32.81%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The advent of affective computing could spur the growth of various applications. Affective computing can be used for personalization such as adjusting light, type of music, and room temperature by detecting a person's mood etc.

For people with speech impairments and emotionally handicapped people, Gestele, a prototype, has been developed which adds to the emotions, to gestures or any other forms of communication from the affected people.

Growing use of robots provides further incentive for the implementation of this technology. Artificial intelligence has been growing in domains such as autonomous cars, logistics and parking aid software, surgical robots etc.

Key Highlights

  • Increasing Applications in Various Domains Fueling the Growth of Affective Computing Market
  • Healthcare is Expected to Be One of the Primary Recipients of the Technology
  • North America is Expected to Hold a Large Share of the Affective Computing Market

Notable Developments in the Market

  • March 2018 - Empatica began deploying a smart device which can be used to manage stress. The device has been modeled similar to a watch and has received FDA approval. The device analyzes physiological signals to detect an increase in the stress inside the body and prevent seizures due to diseases such as epilepsy etc.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Affective Computing Market Insights

5. Affective Computing Market Dynamics

6. Technological Overview

7. Global Affective Computing Market Segmentation

8. Affective Computing Market - Key Vendor Profiles

  • Apple Inc.
  • Google Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd.
  • Eyesight Technologies Ltd.
  • Affectiva
  • CrowdEmotion
  • iMotions
  • GestureTek
  • Cognitec Systems GmbH

9. Investment analysis

10. Future of Affective Computing Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9rg8vs/global_affective?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
