Global Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | Development of Gene Therapy for AMD Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005526/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the high prevalence of AMD. Our market experts have identified that globally, the prevalence of AMD is very high, owing to the presence of high-risk factors for developing the condition. Risk factors such as aging, smoking, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure are the major contributors to the development of AMD. Moreover, despite the high prevalence of AMD, no approved therapies are available in the market for the treatment of the condition. Thus, the high prevalence coupled with the huge unmet medical need of dry AMD is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of gene therapy for AMD will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market: Development of gene therapy for AMD

At present, only a few drugs are approved for the treatment of AMD. However, the side effects associated with them are very severe, and the majority of them act against VEGF only. Hence, there is a huge unmet need for safe and novel drugs to treat AMD. The currently available anti-VEGF therapies require repetitive and inconvenient intraocular injections. Owing to factors such as inconvenience and discomfort associated with frequent injections in the eye, patient compliance is a significant concern with anti-VEGF therapies. Hence, several companies are working on novel drugs against AMD, among which gene therapy is expected to cure the disease effectively. Hence, the development of gene therapy is expected to be a positive trend for the global AMD therapeutics market.

“Apart from the development of gene therapy for AMD, the strong pipeline and expected approvals, the rising geriatric population, and the growing awareness about AMD are some major aspects that are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market by type (wet AMD and dry AMD) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, ROW. However, during the forecast period, the European and the Asian region are to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing aging population in both regions.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005526/en/