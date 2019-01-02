Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Demand for Higher Crop Yield to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global agricultural biotechnology market to grow
at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period, according to their
latest market research report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005317/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global agricultural biotechnology market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The development of standards for biostimulants is one of the major
trends being witnessed in the global
agricultural biotechnology market 2018-2022.
The adoption of the strong regulatory framework is essential for the
biostimulants market to assure the spread of safe products.
Consequently, several countries have developed standards that must be
adhered to by the vendors in the biostimulants market. For instance, in
the US, the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 included a definition
of biostimulants in section 9201. Also, the European Parliament passed a
plenary vote in 2016, which was instrumental in defining and setting up
the market for biostimulants in Europe. Thus, the development of
standards for biostimulants will impact market growth.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global agricultural biotechnology market is the
increasing demand for higher crop yield:
Global agricultural biotechnology market:
Increasing demand for higher crop yield
With the substantial increase in the global population, the demand for
food is rising significantly. The adoption of non-conventional farming
methods combined with agricultural biotechnology is touted as the only
method to cater to the growing demand for food. Thus, the increasing
demand for higher crop yield will drive the growth of the global
agricultural biotechnology market during the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Apart from the
increasing demand for higher crop yield, factors such as the stricter
regulatory controls on pesticides, and the increasing adoption of
biostimulants are expected to fuel the growth of the global agricultural
biotechnology market during the forecast period.”
Global agricultural biotechnology market:
Segmentation analysis
The global agricultural biotechnology market research report provides
market segmentation by application (transgenic seeds, and crop
protection biochemicals), by technology (genome editing, DNA sequencing,
and RNA) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The Americas region held the largest share of the market in 2017,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held
the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the
highest incremental growth during the forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005317/en/