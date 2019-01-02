Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Demand for Higher Crop Yield to Boost Demand | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 03:21pm CET

Technavio analysts forecast the global agricultural biotechnology market to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005317/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global agricultural biotechnology market ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global agricultural biotechnology market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The development of standards for biostimulants is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global agricultural biotechnology market 2018-2022. The adoption of the strong regulatory framework is essential for the biostimulants market to assure the spread of safe products. Consequently, several countries have developed standards that must be adhered to by the vendors in the biostimulants market. For instance, in the US, the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 included a definition of biostimulants in section 9201. Also, the European Parliament passed a plenary vote in 2016, which was instrumental in defining and setting up the market for biostimulants in Europe. Thus, the development of standards for biostimulants will impact market growth.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global agricultural biotechnology market is the increasing demand for higher crop yield:

Global agricultural biotechnology market: Increasing demand for higher crop yield

With the substantial increase in the global population, the demand for food is rising significantly. The adoption of non-conventional farming methods combined with agricultural biotechnology is touted as the only method to cater to the growing demand for food. Thus, the increasing demand for higher crop yield will drive the growth of the global agricultural biotechnology market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Apart from the increasing demand for higher crop yield, factors such as the stricter regulatory controls on pesticides, and the increasing adoption of biostimulants are expected to fuel the growth of the global agricultural biotechnology market during the forecast period.”

Global agricultural biotechnology market: Segmentation analysis

The global agricultural biotechnology market research report provides market segmentation by application (transgenic seeds, and crop protection biochemicals), by technology (genome editing, DNA sequencing, and RNA) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas region held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:36pOil falls towards $53 on economic worries, surging supply
RE
03:36pGlobal Agricultural Mowers Market 2018-2022 | Launch of Products with Improved Features to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
03:36pPacira Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
03:36pBEYOND MEAT : ® Partners with Carl's Jr.® To Launch the Beyond Famous Star® at More Than 1,000 Locations Starting January 2, 2019
BU
03:36pCINEMO : Adds Support for Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions' Gerda SoC Series
BU
03:35pEYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:34pTESLA : shares dive after Model 3 delivery falls short of estimates, cuts prices
RE
03:34pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) – Appointment
PU
03:34pConnor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd - Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
PR
03:33pFUJITSU GENERAL : acquires Australian ac contractor
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google wins U.S. approval for radar-based hand motion sensor
2GERRESHEIMER : European shares start 2019 deep in the red
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
5BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : The Board of Biotage AB initiates recruitment of a new CEO

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.