Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Demand for Higher Crop Yield to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global agricultural biotechnology market to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The development of standards for biostimulants is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global agricultural biotechnology market 2018-2022. The adoption of the strong regulatory framework is essential for the biostimulants market to assure the spread of safe products. Consequently, several countries have developed standards that must be adhered to by the vendors in the biostimulants market. For instance, in the US, the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 included a definition of biostimulants in section 9201. Also, the European Parliament passed a plenary vote in 2016, which was instrumental in defining and setting up the market for biostimulants in Europe. Thus, the development of standards for biostimulants will impact market growth.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global agricultural biotechnology market is the increasing demand for higher crop yield:

Global agricultural biotechnology market: Increasing demand for higher crop yield

With the substantial increase in the global population, the demand for food is rising significantly. The adoption of non-conventional farming methods combined with agricultural biotechnology is touted as the only method to cater to the growing demand for food. Thus, the increasing demand for higher crop yield will drive the growth of the global agricultural biotechnology market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Apart from the increasing demand for higher crop yield, factors such as the stricter regulatory controls on pesticides, and the increasing adoption of biostimulants are expected to fuel the growth of the global agricultural biotechnology market during the forecast period.”

Global agricultural biotechnology market: Segmentation analysis

The global agricultural biotechnology market research report provides market segmentation by application (transgenic seeds, and crop protection biochemicals), by technology (genome editing, DNA sequencing, and RNA) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas region held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

