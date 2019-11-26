Global Agricultural Compact Tractor Market 2018-2022 | Evolving Opportunities with AGCO and CNH Industrial | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global agricultural compact tractor market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by 221.37 thousand units during 2018-2022, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005884/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global agricultural compact tractor market 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 113-page report with TOC on “Agricultural Compact Tractor Market Analysis Report by Engine Capacity (20-40 HP and Below 20 HP), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022”.

The market is driven by the growing use of compact tractors by small-scale farmers. In addition, the launch of new products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the agricultural compact tractor market.

Compact tractors are gaining popularity among farmers since they are lightweight, a crucial factor while handling delicate crops. They enable farmers to carry out various tasks in the agricultural fields with small farm implements, front-end loaders, and small backhoes. This reduces the dependency on farm laborers. In addition, compact tractors are less expensive and ideal for farmers with small landholdings. Owing to such benefits, the demand for compact tractors is increasing among small-scale farmers, which is driving the market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Agricultural Compact Tractor Companies:

AGCO

AGCO operates the business across segments such as Tractors, Replacement Parts, Grain Storage and Protein Production Systems, Combines, Application Equipment, and Other Machinery. The company offers compact tractors that can be used in small farms and specialty agricultural industries and for landscaping and residential purposes. 1500 Series, 1700E Series Economy Compact Tractors, and 2600 Series Utility Tractors are some of the key offerings of the company.

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial operates the business across segments such as Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services. The company offers a wide range of agricultural compact tractors. Some of the key offerings of the company include Workmaster, Boomer Compact 33-47 SERIES, and Boomer Compact 24 HP.

Deere & Company

Deere & Company operates the business across segments such as Construction & Forestry, Agriculture & Turf, and Financial Services. The company offers a wide range of agricultural compact tractors. Some of the key offerings of the company include 1 Family Compact Utility Tractors, 2 Family Compact Utility Tractors, and 3 Family Compact Utility Tractors.

KUBOTA

KUBOTA operates the business across segments such as Farm and Industrial Machinery, Water and Environment, and Other. The company offers a wide range of agricultural compact tractors. BX Series and L Series are some of the key offerings of the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra operates the business across segments such as Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Other Businesses. The company offers a wide range of agricultural compact tractors. Some of the key offerings of the company include Mahindra JIVO 225 DI, Mahindra Yuvraj 215 NXT, Mahindra JIVO 245 DI 4WD, Mahindra 255 DI Power Plus, Mahindra 265 DI, Mahindra 245 DI Orchard, Mahindra JIVO 365 DI 4WD, Mahindra YUVO 265 DI, Mahindra YUVO 275 DI, Mahindra YUVO 415 DI, Mahindra 265 DI Power Plus, Mahindra 275 DI Eco, Mahindra 275 DI TU, and Mahindra 415 DI.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Agricultural Compact Tractor Engine Capacity Outlook (Units, Thousand, 2018 – 2022)

20-40 HP

Below 20 HP

Agricultural Compact Tractor Regional Outlook (Units, Thousand, 2018 – 2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Agricultural Equipment Finance Market – Global agricultural equipment finance market by type (lease, loan, and line of credit) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Grain and Seed Cleaning Equipment Market – Global grain and seed cleaning equipment market by product (fine-cleaning equipment, pre-cleaning equipment, and grading equipment), type (dehullers, spiral separators, aspirators, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005884/en/