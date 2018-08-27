Global Agricultural Films Market 2018-2022: Increasing Adoption of Biodegradable Mulches / Advances in Recycling Agricultural Films / Growing Popularity of EVOH Films - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Agricultural Films Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global agricultural films market to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during
the period 2018-2022.
Global Agricultural Films Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an
in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report
covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming
years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing
adoption of biodegradable mulches. Farmers are moving toward
eco-friendly alternatives such as biodegradable mulches due to the
challenges related to the disposal of agricultural films.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the
increasing need to improve the quality of silage. Silage is a
high-moisture stored fodder used to feed livestock. To protect the loss
of nutrients, carbohydrates in cases of silage damages, the demand for
silage films is likely to proliferate during the next few years.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is the high establishment cost. Greenhouses are
established for gardening and farming purposes. However, the cost of
establishing greenhouses is on the higher side for commercial crops due
to the need for large areas of farmland, and other supporting facilities.
Key Market Trends
-
Increasing adoption of biodegradable mulches
-
Advances in recycling agricultural films
-
Growing popularity of EVOH films
Key vendors
-
BASF
-
Berry Global
-
DowDuPont
-
ExxonMobil
-
RPC Group
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Raw Material
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ds674s/global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005438/en/