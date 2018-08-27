Log in
Global Agricultural Films Market 2018-2022: Increasing Adoption of Biodegradable Mulches / Advances in Recycling Agricultural Films / Growing Popularity of EVOH Films - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/27/2018 | 06:07pm CEST

The "Global Agricultural Films Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural films market to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Agricultural Films Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing adoption of biodegradable mulches. Farmers are moving toward eco-friendly alternatives such as biodegradable mulches due to the challenges related to the disposal of agricultural films.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing need to improve the quality of silage. Silage is a high-moisture stored fodder used to feed livestock. To protect the loss of nutrients, carbohydrates in cases of silage damages, the demand for silage films is likely to proliferate during the next few years.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high establishment cost. Greenhouses are established for gardening and farming purposes. However, the cost of establishing greenhouses is on the higher side for commercial crops due to the need for large areas of farmland, and other supporting facilities.

Key Market Trends

  • Increasing adoption of biodegradable mulches
  • Advances in recycling agricultural films
  • Growing popularity of EVOH films

Key vendors

  • BASF
  • Berry Global
  • DowDuPont
  • ExxonMobil
  • RPC Group

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Raw Material

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ds674s/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
