Global Agritourism Market 2019-2023 | 18% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The agritourism market size is expected to post a CAGR close to 18% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005824/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global agritourism market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The trend of instant bookings has positively impacted the global agritourism market growth in recent years as such booking processes are associated with minimal or zero wait time. Also, online agritourism sites facilitate real-time booking, which will improve the convenience of booking agricultural tours and contribute to increased customer satisfaction. Moreover, the advent of social media and the effective sharing of customer reviews have contributed to a surge in online bookings.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30793

As per Technavio, technological advancements will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Agritourism Market: Technological advancements

Technological advancements positively impact the vendors in the global agritourism market as such improvements help to expand their customer base. Technological advances have enabled vendors to enhance their booking portals in terms of design, in a bid to attract customers and expand their customer base.

The owners of agricultural properties, on the other hand, have been investing in smart safety devices and monitoring systems, which can detect intrusion and issue timely alerts. Also, they are investing in technologies, which assist them in securing and streamlining their business operations. The installation of Wi-Fi locks or electronic locks further helps in attracting security-conscious travelers to consider farm stays and other agricultural tourist places as potential accommodation.

“The growth of the travel and tourism industry in Europe is contributing to the growth of the agritourism market in the region. In addition, increased customer awareness, the presence of several established players, and technological advancements will drive the growth of the agritourism market in this region over the coming years,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Agritourism Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the agritourism market by type (domestic and international) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The dominance of North America can be attributed to the increased inclination toward experiencing the rural heritage and culture.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005824/en/