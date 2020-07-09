Global Air Ambulance Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Air Ambulance Worldwide and Augsburg Air Ambulance | Technavio

The global air ambulance market size is expected to grow by USD 4.27 billion as per Technavio. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, the emergence of advanced onboard medical treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the air ambulance market.

Diseases associated with the heart are among the leading causes of deaths worldwide. Health data compiled from more than 190 countries shows that diseases associated with heart remain the biggest global cause of death with 17.3 million deaths each year. In the US, as per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading causes of death are cancer and chronic lower respiratory diseases, in addition to heart diseases. For patients suffering from such medical conditions, air ambulance services play a vital role by considerably reducing the travel time to reach a medical facility. In addition, immediate medical treatment can be provided by onboard medical practitioners. Hence, the increasing prevalence of diseases is expected to drive the growth of the air ambulance market during the forecast period.

Major Five Air Ambulance Companies:

Air Ambulance Worldwide

Air Ambulance Worldwide offers various services such as air ambulance, medical escort, medical flight, non-emergency medical transport, discounted flights, and other services. The company offers ambulance services globally.

Augsburg Air Ambulance

Augsburg Air Ambulance has business operations under various segments, such as worldwide ambulance flights, commercial flight accompaniment, incubator and children, aircraft and equipment, and medical assistance service. The company provides ambulance flights and intensive care transports.

Babcock International Group Plc

Babcock International Group Plc operates its business through various segments, such as marine, land, aviation, and nuclear. The company offers air ambulance services under the brand, Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance.

EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd.

EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd. offers various medical services such as air ambulance services, train ambulance services, ground ambulance services, commercial stretcher, medical escort services, ambulance service, and insurance assistance. The company offers medical evacuation via chartered aircrafts, commercial jetliners, and helicopters within India as well as globally.

Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl

Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl offers various medical services such as air rescue services, repatriation of services, organ transportation, and humanitarian services. The company offers air rescue services using helicopters in Luxembourg.

Air Ambulance Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Air Ambulance Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Hospital-based service

Community-based service

Others

