Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Air Ambulance Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Air Ambulance Worldwide and Augsburg Air Ambulance | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:16am EDT

The global air ambulance market size is expected to grow by USD 4.27 billion as per Technavio. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005448/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Ambulance Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Ambulance Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Air Ambulance Market Analysis Report by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) and Service (Hospital-based service, community-based service, and others), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-air-ambulance-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, the emergence of advanced onboard medical treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the air ambulance market.

Diseases associated with the heart are among the leading causes of deaths worldwide. Health data compiled from more than 190 countries shows that diseases associated with heart remain the biggest global cause of death with 17.3 million deaths each year. In the US, as per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading causes of death are cancer and chronic lower respiratory diseases, in addition to heart diseases. For patients suffering from such medical conditions, air ambulance services play a vital role by considerably reducing the travel time to reach a medical facility. In addition, immediate medical treatment can be provided by onboard medical practitioners. Hence, the increasing prevalence of diseases is expected to drive the growth of the air ambulance market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Air Ambulance Companies:

Air Ambulance Worldwide

Air Ambulance Worldwide offers various services such as air ambulance, medical escort, medical flight, non-emergency medical transport, discounted flights, and other services. The company offers ambulance services globally.

Augsburg Air Ambulance

Augsburg Air Ambulance has business operations under various segments, such as worldwide ambulance flights, commercial flight accompaniment, incubator and children, aircraft and equipment, and medical assistance service. The company provides ambulance flights and intensive care transports.

Babcock International Group Plc

Babcock International Group Plc operates its business through various segments, such as marine, land, aviation, and nuclear. The company offers air ambulance services under the brand, Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance.

EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd.

EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd. offers various medical services such as air ambulance services, train ambulance services, ground ambulance services, commercial stretcher, medical escort services, ambulance service, and insurance assistance. The company offers medical evacuation via chartered aircrafts, commercial jetliners, and helicopters within India as well as globally.

Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl

Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl offers various medical services such as air rescue services, repatriation of services, organ transportation, and humanitarian services. The company offers air rescue services using helicopters in Luxembourg.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Air Ambulance Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

Air Ambulance Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

  • Hospital-based service
  • Community-based service
  • Others

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:30pFREDDIE MAC : Record low US mortgage rates for the third consecutive week
AQ
04:30pAÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Groupe ADP initiates negotiations with trade unions
GL
04:30pTOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Principal Agreement on the Sale of Tom Tailor GmbH to Fosun
EQ
04:28pVOLKSWAGEN : VW's labour chief sees no need for more cost cuts
RE
04:28pIDAHO CHAMPION GOLD MINES CANADA : IIROC Trade Resumption - ITKO
AQ
04:28pLAFARGEHOLCIM : Lafarge fires employee after noose allegedly found near parking spot of Black worker
AQ
04:27pSTRONGBOW EXPLORATION : Appoints Patrick Anderson as Chairman, AGM Results and Notice of Name Change to Cornish Metals Inc.
AQ
04:26pNew $1 billion fund aims to steer antibiotic companies in tough market
RE
04:26pUnited Spinal Announces Two New Appointments To Its Board Of Directors
PR
04:26pNEPTUNE WELLNESS : IIROC Trade Resumption - NEPT
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
2HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
3AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
4BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
5SAP SE : SAP : Shares Jump After 2Q Profit, Revenue Beat Consensus Estimates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group