Global Air Handling Unit Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Daikin Industries Ltd. and FlaktGroup | Technavio

The global air handling unit market is poised to grow by USD 2.85 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005528/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Air Handling Unit Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Air Handling Unit Market Analysis Report by Type (Non-residential and Residential), Capacity (<5000 m3 per hour, 5000-15000 m3 per hour, and >15000 m3 per hour), Geographic Segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/air-handling-unit-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing construction sector. In addition, the increase in data centers is anticipated to boost the growth of the air handling unit market.

The construction industry is expanding with the rise in construction activities of commercial and residential buildings in emerging countries. APAC, being the major market for construction is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forthcoming years. The construction sector in the APAC region is growing due to ongoing developments in real estate and infrastructure sectors. Warehouse constructions and hotel construction activities are witnessing growth in this region. Technology and finance firms are also making investments in the building of office spaces. Furthermore, growing environmental concerns are encouraging emerging markets such as Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, and China to move toward the construction of green buildings. This is promoting the adoption of HVACs and AHU systems in high-rise buildings and office buildings to maintain the air quality inside the buildings. Economies such as the US, the UK, and Germany are experiencing a growing need for the replacement of existing AHUs due to the provision of favorable incentives from the governments. The growing demand for energy efficiency and need for minimizing the operating costs are also playing a major role in the replacement demand for AHUs in these economies. Thus, the market for air handling unit is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Air Handling Unit Market Companies:

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd. operates the business under various segments such as Air conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The company offers custom air handler, vision semi-custom indoor air handler, destiny commercial indoor air handler, and skyline semi-custom outdoor air handler.

FlaktGroup

FlaktGroup offers products for air diffusion, air filtration, air conditioning and heating, air management, air movement, and air distribution. The company also provides compact air handling units, energy recovery solution, swimming pool dehumidification, and integrated heating and cooling.

GEA Group AG

GEA Group AG operates under various business segments, namely Business area equipment and Business area solutions. The company provides cooling system, separators, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and refrigeration equipment. They also offer customized products for end-user industries including transportation, chemical, marine, and food.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc

Ingersoll-Rand Plc offers products through the following business segments: Climate and Industrial. The company provides innovative energy services such as HVAC systems and solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential buildings. It also offers Thermo King transport temperature control solutions.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Johnson Controls International Plc offers products through the following business segments: Building technologies & solutions and Power solutions. The company offers energy management solutions for residential and non-residential buildings. It also provides YORK custom air handling units and YORK solution air handling units.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Air Handling Unit Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Non-residential

Residential

Air Handling Unit Market Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

<5000 m3 per hour

5000-15000 m3 per hour

>15000 m3 per hour

Air Handling Unit Market Geographic segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture – Global Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture by product (air conditioning equipment and ventilation equipment), type (new installation and retrofit) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market – Global Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market by application (air filtration, cleanroom, and gas turbines) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005528/en/