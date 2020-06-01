Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Astronics Corp. and Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 06:31am EDT

The global aircraft cabin lighting market is expected to grow by USD 387.62 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005343/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic - Request free sample pages of the aircraft cabin lighting market

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Analysis Report by Product (WCAFL, Reading lighting, and Lavatory lighting), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-aircraft-cabin-lighting-market-2020-2024-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increased demand for innovative cabin lighting. In addition, the emergence of the mood-lighting system is anticipated to boost the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market.

Technological advances and growing competition among airline operators to capture a larger customer base have led to the adoption of several strategic measures such as investment in innovative cabin lightings. The adoption of cabin lights improves the overall travel experience of passengers, which is crucial for airline operators. Some of the major airline operators are retrofitting their existing fleet with innovative lighting systems and others have deployed newer-generation aircraft that include cabin lighting systems. For instance, in 2018, Boeing signed a contract with Diehl Stiftung for the supply of emergency cabin lighting systems for its 787-family aircraft. This rising demand for innovative cabin lighting is expected to fuel the growth of the global aircraft cabin lighting market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Aircraft Cabin Lighting Companies:

Astronics Corp.

Astronics Corp. operates its business through segments such as Aerospace and Test Systems. The company offers ambient lighting, seat lighting, stowage lighting, emergency lighting, escape path marking lighting, flashlights, passenger information signs lighting, and reading lightings for aircraft cabin applications.

Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o

Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o operates its business through the Aerospace lighting segment. The company offers LED Swivel light with TOUCH sensing control, LED Swivel light, interior dome LED light with CAPACITIVE TOUCH sensing control, exit lights, and interior flexible ribbon LED lights for aircraft cabin applications.

BAE Systems Plc

BAE Systems Plc operates its business through segments such as Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The company offers IntelliCabin. It is a cabin system that provides in-seat power, LED lighting, wireless in-flight entertainment system.

Cobham Plc

Cobham Plc operates its business through segments such as Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The company offers LED panel light and LED cabin touch light.

GGI Solutions

GGI Solutions operates its business through segments such as Membrane and silicon keypad manufacturer products, Printed electronics, Custom touch screen, HeatSeal technology, and Graphic overlays. The company offers reading lights, ambient lighting, feature lights, and mood lighting solutions for aircraft cabin applications.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • WCAFL
  • Reading lighting
  • Lavatory lighting

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market – Global commercial aircraft cabin interiors market by geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), type (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft), and product (seating; lavatory module; windows, cabin panels, and stowage bins; galley; and lighting)

Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market – Global commercial aircraft seating market by cabin class (economy class, business class, premium economy class, and first class), aircraft type (narrowbody, widebody, and regional aircraft), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:52aSYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:51aSPINEWAY : Minutes of the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of 26 May 2020 Capital decrease
PU
06:51aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONIN S A : Resignation from the Supervisory Board of ZE PAK SA
PU
06:51aGROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : Appointment of director
PU
06:51aEXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:51aBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Launches DIRECTSENSE™ Technology
PR
06:51aTHERAPEUTICSMD : Announces Appointment of James C. D'Arecca as Chief Financial Officer and Retirement of Daniel A. Cartwright as Chief Financial Officer
BU
06:51aNews Outlets Are Liable for Others' Facebook Comments, Court Rules
DJ
06:50aCALERES INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:49aSpanish telecom operator MasMovil agrees $3.3 billion private equity bid
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC. : ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES : COMPLETES $90 MILLION RETAIL PORTFOLIO SALE
2THAI BEVERAGE : THAI BEVERAGE : Waiting for Better Conditions Before Considering Beer IPO
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
4MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : Spanish telecom operator MasMovil agrees $3.3 billion private equity bid
5A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : JP Morgan takes a positive view

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group