Global Aircraft Hangar Market 2018-2022 | Growing Airport Constructions to Drive Growth | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global aircraft hangar market to grow at a CAGR of
over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest
market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is
expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.
The technological advancement is one of the major trends being witnessed
in the global
aircraft hangar market 2018-2022. In a refreshed approach, the
UK-based Monarch Aircraft Engineering (MAEL), with maintenance hangar
facilities at London Luton Airport, Birmingham Airport, and Manchester
Airport, decided to replace all of its engineers’ personal tools with a
new controlled system. With safety a top priority for MAEL and in a move
to ensure that Birmingham Airport is a world-class facility for aircraft
maintenance, a decision was made to replace all of its engineers’
personal tools with a new controlled system. This ensured complete
security and accountability in and around the hangar.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global aircraft hangar market is the growing number of
airport constructions:
Global aircraft hangar market: Incrementing
airport constructions
There is an increase in the number of passengers opting for airplane
journeys, which has led to an increase in the number of flights being
plied. This has increased the pressure on airports across the world.
Airports are facing increased demand for parking lots and enhanced
transit systems. Increase in passenger traffic requires terminal
operations to become more efficient.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aviation,
“With airlines opting for bigger aircraft to accommodate the growing
number of passengers, airports need to have larger facilities to house
the same. Globally, airports are evaluating their existing
infrastructure and determining the need to rehabilitate and upgrade
their existing facilities or undertake new construction.”
Global aircraft hangar market: Segmentation
analysis
The global aircraft hangar market research report provides market
segmentation by product (fixed installation hangar and portable
installation hangar) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It
provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The fixed installation hangar segment held the largest market share in
2017, accounting for nearly 61% of the market. This product segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 36%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there
will be a decrease in its market share by nearly 2%.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
