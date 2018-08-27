Global Aircraft Hangar Market Outlook to 2022: AECOM, Alaska Structures, Diuk Arches, Fulfab, and Rubb Buildings are the Leading Players - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global aircraft hangar market is projected to register a revenue of
close to USD 7 billion by 2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is technological advancement. In a new approach
the UK-based Monarch Aircraft Engineering (MAEL), with maintenance
hangar facilities at London Luton Airport, Birmingham Airport, decided
to replace all of its engineers' personal tools with a new controlled
system.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing airport
constructions. There is an increase in the number of passengers opting
for airplane journeys, which has led to an increase in the number of
flights being piled. This has increased the pressure on airports across
the world.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is design
and construction constraints. Modern hangers are more complicated and
costlier than before. Numerous technological advancements, shortened
project schedules, and increased regulatory oversight have complicated
the decision-making, designing, and construction of the facility.
Market Trends
-
Technological Advancements
-
Growing Partnerships among MRO Service Providers
-
Growing Popularity of Unmanned Military Aircraft
Key Vendors
-
AECOM
-
Alaska Structures
-
Diuk Arches
-
Fulfab
-
Rubb Buildings
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Product
8. Customer Landscape
9. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
