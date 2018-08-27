Global Aircraft Hangar Market Outlook to 2022: AECOM, Alaska Structures, Diuk Arches, Fulfab, and Rubb Buildings are the Leading Players - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Aircraft Hangar Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft hangar market is projected to register a revenue of close to USD 7 billion by 2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is technological advancement. In a new approach the UK-based Monarch Aircraft Engineering (MAEL), with maintenance hangar facilities at London Luton Airport, Birmingham Airport, decided to replace all of its engineers' personal tools with a new controlled system.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing airport constructions. There is an increase in the number of passengers opting for airplane journeys, which has led to an increase in the number of flights being piled. This has increased the pressure on airports across the world.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is design and construction constraints. Modern hangers are more complicated and costlier than before. Numerous technological advancements, shortened project schedules, and increased regulatory oversight have complicated the decision-making, designing, and construction of the facility.

Market Trends

Technological Advancements

Growing Partnerships among MRO Service Providers

Growing Popularity of Unmanned Military Aircraft

Key Vendors

AECOM

Alaska Structures

Diuk Arches

Fulfab

Rubb Buildings

