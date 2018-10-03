Global Airport Handling Services Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Infrastructure Developments Drive Growth | Technavio

The global airport handling services market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022.

One of the key drivers for the global airport handling services market is the increase in infrastructure development in the aviation industry. During the forecast period, the number of air travelers is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4-5%. The congestion in airports is rising with the increase in number of air travelers. Hence, many countries are investing in airport infrastructure to improve the passenger and cargo carrying capacity of the airports.

This global airport handling services market research report also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the collective pooling of airside equipment will be one of the key trends in the global airport handling services market:

Global airport handling services market: Collective pooling of airside equipment

To deliver different ground handling services at the airport, the vendors require ground handling equipment. The airport ground support equipment is generally leased or owned by ground handlers and stored at the airport terminals. At times, the number of equipment stored at the terminal is much more than the actual requirement, which leads to a cost burden for the vendors. Hence, the airlines, airports, and ground handlers are taking initiatives to ensure cost and capacity-efficient airport operations.

“The airports have introduced a new concept of collective pooling of airside equipment to increase their efficiency. In 2017, the London Luton Airport along with two ground handling companies, Menzies Aviation, and Swissport International, and one ground handling equipment provider, TCR, announced an initiative in the UK that included the collective pooling of airside equipment,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on transportation and distribution.

Global airport handling services market: Segmentation analysis

This airport handling services market analysis report segments the market by service (ground and station handling services and cargo handling services) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC led the market in 2017 with close to 41% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

