Global Airport Handling Services Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Infrastructure Developments Drive Growth | Technavio

The global airport handling services market research report by Technavio
predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the
period 2018-2022.
One of the key drivers for the global airport handling services market
is the increase in infrastructure development in the aviation industry.
During the forecast period, the number of air travelers is anticipated
to grow at a CAGR of 4-5%. The congestion in airports is rising with the
increase in number of air travelers. Hence, many countries are investing
in airport infrastructure to improve the passenger and cargo carrying
capacity of the airports.
This global
airport handling services market research report
also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to
impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio
classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the collective pooling of airside
equipment will be one of the key trends in the global airport handling
services market:
Global airport handling services market:
Collective pooling of airside equipment
To deliver different ground handling services at the airport, the
vendors require ground handling equipment. The airport ground support
equipment is generally leased or owned by ground handlers and stored at
the airport terminals. At times, the number of equipment stored at the
terminal is much more than the actual requirement, which leads to a cost
burden for the vendors. Hence, the airlines, airports, and ground
handlers are taking initiatives to ensure cost and capacity-efficient
airport operations.
“The airports have introduced a new concept of collective pooling of
airside equipment to increase their efficiency. In 2017, the London
Luton Airport along with two ground handling companies, Menzies
Aviation, and Swissport International, and one ground handling equipment
provider, TCR, announced an initiative in the UK that included the
collective pooling of airside equipment,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on transportation and distribution.
Global airport handling services market:
Segmentation analysis
This airport handling services market analysis report segments the
market by service (ground and station handling services and cargo
handling services) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
APAC led the market in 2017 with close to 41% of the market share,
followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to
dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.
