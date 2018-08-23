Global Airport IT Spending Market 2018-2022 | Rise in Demand for Cloud-based CRM to Boost Growth | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global airport IT spending market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR close to 5% during the forecast period. The integration of IT due to the growing importance of loyalty programs is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005423/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global airport IT spending market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Airport IT Spending Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global airport IT spending market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

In 2017, the Americas accounted for 47.24% of the global market and is projected to decline to 47.05% by 2022, exhibiting a marginal 0.19% decrease in market share.

Global Airport IT Spending market: Top emerging trend

The rise in demand for cloud-based CRM is an emerging trend in the global airport IT spending market. The rising demand for cloud connectivity has led to the development of cloud-integrated CRM software. Cloud-based CRM software typically offers access to the application via web-based browsers for any location globally, where the administration has beforehand defined the access level across the organization. The user can log in to the CRM simultaneously from any internet-enabled computer or device. One of the foremost benefits of CRM software deployed on the cloud is scalability. A cloud-based system is designed to be flexible with expanding capacity, thus enabling a company to scale up or scale down their lead management software, depending on current business requirements.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Airport IT Spending Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Amadeus IT Group, RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS, Rockwell Collins, and SITA Airport IT)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005423/en/