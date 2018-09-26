Global Airway Stents Market 2018-2022 | Self-Expanding Airway Stents Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
global airway stents market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more
than 4% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of cancer and
respiratory disorders is one of the key factors triggering the growth of
the market.
This research report titled ‘Global
Airway Stents Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of
the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also
includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global airway stents market
into the following products:
-
Self-expanding airway stents
-
Bifurcated airway stents
In 2017, the self-expanding airway stents segment accounted for 70% of
the global market and is projected to reach 69% by 2022, exhibiting
almost 1% decrease in market share.
Global airway stents market: Top emerging trend
The introduction of 3D printed personalized airway stents is an emerging
trend in this market space. Over the last two decades, 3D printing has
undergone a series of revolution in the medical imaging industry. Due to
the ever-changing demand for airway stents, clinicians and researchers
are focused on incorporating 3D printing technology into airway stents.
The researchers are also focusing on introducing 3D printing in tissue
engineering, procedural planning, and personalized manufacturing of
airway stents. Rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing techniques
in healthcare have already yielded some exciting results and point to a
bright future involving these technologies. In the medical industry, 3D
printing is majorly used in pulmonology.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Airway Stents Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by product (self-expanding airway stents and
bifurcated airway stents)
-
Market segmentation by end-user (hospitals and ASCs)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (BD, Boston Scientific, Cook, M.I. TECH, Merit
Medical Endotek, Novatech, and Teleflex)
